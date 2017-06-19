Teleste Introduces Dense QAM Module for Headend Platform

Turku, Finland – 24 August 2017 – Teleste introduces a 24 QAM module to the company’s Luminato headend platform at IBC2017. The dense QAM module provides a very compact edge QAM platform for Cable TV operators, allowing up to 144 QAM channels in one RU Luminato chassis. High-quality QAM modulation with agile up-conversion provides smooth broadcast delivery over an HFC network and ensures the availability of high-performing video services for years to come.
Please, visit us at IBC2017 to find out more about our Luminato headend and the new module. The show will take place 15 to 19 September in Amsterdam, RAI, and you will find us at stand 5.B68. For more information about our show offering, please also visit www.teleste.com/ibc2017.
The dense QAM module in a nutshell:
• High-density modulation with 24 QAM channels
• 1200 Mbps payload
• Flexible channel allocation fits any of the six Luminato slots
• 24 independent multiplexers
The new module is part of the Teleste Luminato headend platform, designed to offer you easy and flexible options for content reception and live content processing.
The Luminato gives you freedom in application design and allows you to develop services that fulfill your customers' expectations of an attractive and entertaining TV experience. Due to its modular structure, the platform is able to support any combination of the available modules, and it enables you to adjust the service according to your specific needs.
The fully integrated Luminato platform is trusted by cable TV operators and telcos as well as hospitality service providers of varying sizes and feature demands. Out of all the devices sent out from our factory, less than 0.3% have ever needed any hardware repair, which proves the platform’s long lifetime and high reliability.
