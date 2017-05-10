Nokia Debuts First Fully Virtualized Cable Access Architecture

ESPOO, Finland -- Nokia today announced the next generation of its Unified Cable Access solution that will fundamentally change the way cable operators implement a Distributed Access Architecture (DAA). The enhanced, virtualized solution gives cable operators the flexibility to deploy both R-PHY and R-MACPHY devices within the same network and easily switch from one to the other based on their network requirements and strategic direction.

Cable operators are leveraging DAA to increase throughput, reduce costs and accelerate the delivery of new services by moving cable access layer functions that are traditionally placed in the headend and hub sites to the access nodes. To date, cable operators have had to choose between two DAA approaches: R-PHY, which moves only the DOCSIS signal generation (PHY) to the access node; and R-MACPHY, which moves both the PHY and DOCSIS processing (MAC) to the access node.

Having to choose one option or the other greatly limits the flexibility to deploy the best technology for each use case. This has forced many operators to lock in a decision before fully understanding the impacts it could have on their network. With Nokia’s next generation Unified Cable Access solution, operators are no longer forced to choose between R-PHY and R-MACPHY. Features of Nokia’s new vDAA include:

• vCMTS Anywhere – Nokia has virtualized a cable modem termination system (CMTS), which includes the DOCSIS MAC, as a virtual network function (VNF). This provides the flexibility to run the vCMTS anywhere in the network: on the node, or on an off-the-shelf server in the outside plant, hub, headend or data center.

• Universal Node – Cable operators can convert a Gainspeed cable access node from R-PHY to R-MACHPHY, or vice versa, on the fly. This capability lets operators choose the best approach to a node for a given use case. It also enables an operator to seamlessly evolve from an R-PHY to R-MACPHY deployment.

• Unified Control – The Gainspeed access controller can simultaneously support both R-PHY and R-MACPHY nodes, expanding its current cable and fiber unified control capabilities. This helps operators reduce costs and simplify network design by using the same controller to manage all types of Nokia access nodes deployed across HFC and fiber networks

• Interoperability – Nokia is committed to full solution interoperability and will support any R-PHY or R-MACPHY node as part of its solution.

Nokia Corp. (NYSE: NOK)