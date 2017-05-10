& cplSiteName &

Nokia Debuts First Fully Virtualized Cable Access Architecture

Light Reading
News Wire Feed
Light Reading
10/9/2017
50%
50%

ESPOO, Finland -- Nokia today announced the next generation of its Unified Cable Access solution that will fundamentally change the way cable operators implement a Distributed Access Architecture (DAA). The enhanced, virtualized solution gives cable operators the flexibility to deploy both R-PHY and R-MACPHY devices within the same network and easily switch from one to the other based on their network requirements and strategic direction.

Cable operators are leveraging DAA to increase throughput, reduce costs and accelerate the delivery of new services by moving cable access layer functions that are traditionally placed in the headend and hub sites to the access nodes. To date, cable operators have had to choose between two DAA approaches: R-PHY, which moves only the DOCSIS signal generation (PHY) to the access node; and R-MACPHY, which moves both the PHY and DOCSIS processing (MAC) to the access node.

Having to choose one option or the other greatly limits the flexibility to deploy the best technology for each use case. This has forced many operators to lock in a decision before fully understanding the impacts it could have on their network. With Nokia’s next generation Unified Cable Access solution, operators are no longer forced to choose between R-PHY and R-MACPHY. Features of Nokia’s new vDAA include:

• vCMTS Anywhere – Nokia has virtualized a cable modem termination system (CMTS), which includes the DOCSIS MAC, as a virtual network function (VNF). This provides the flexibility to run the vCMTS anywhere in the network: on the node, or on an off-the-shelf server in the outside plant, hub, headend or data center.

• Universal Node – Cable operators can convert a Gainspeed cable access node from R-PHY to R-MACHPHY, or vice versa, on the fly. This capability lets operators choose the best approach to a node for a given use case. It also enables an operator to seamlessly evolve from an R-PHY to R-MACPHY deployment.

• Unified Control – The Gainspeed access controller can simultaneously support both R-PHY and R-MACPHY nodes, expanding its current cable and fiber unified control capabilities. This helps operators reduce costs and simplify network design by using the same controller to manage all types of Nokia access nodes deployed across HFC and fiber networks

• Interoperability – Nokia is committed to full solution interoperability and will support any R-PHY or R-MACPHY node as part of its solution.

Nokia Corp. (NYSE: NOK)

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
Featured Video
From The Founder
Steve Saunders sits down with RIFT.io CTO Matt Harper to learn how a bunch of telecom veterans are tackling the core issues behind NFV.
Flash Poll
Upcoming Live Events
October 18, 2017, Colorado Convention Center - Denver, CO
November 1, 2017, The Royal Garden Hotel
November 1, 2017, The Montcalm Marble Arch
November 2, 2017, 8 Northumberland Avenue, London, UK
November 2, 2017, 8 Northumberland Avenue – London
November 10, 2017, The Westin Times Square, New York, NY
November 16, 2017, ExCel Centre, London
November 30, 2017, The Westin Times Square
May 14-17, 2018, Austin Convention Center
All Upcoming Live Events
Slideshows
Photo Review: Operations Transformation Forum 2017
More Slideshows
Infographics
With the mobile ecosystem becoming increasingly vulnerable to security threats, AdaptiveMobile has laid out some of the key considerations for the wireless community.
Hot Topics
Facebook Accelerates But YouTube Dominates – Report
Aditya Kishore, Practice Leader, Video Transformation, Telco Transformation, 10/5/2017
Netflix Hikes Rates, Tries to Outrun Debt
Aditya Kishore, Practice Leader, Video Transformation, Telco Transformation, 10/6/2017
MIMO in 5G Networks: Engineering & Test Challenges
Will Sitch, MIMO Program Director, Keysight Technologies, 10/6/2017
AT&T Hits Milestone on Software-Defined Access
Carol Wilson, Editor-at-large, 10/5/2017
GTT's Sahim: MPLS Is Not the Problem
Kelsey Kusterer Ziser, Editor, 10/5/2017
Upcoming Webinars
Webinar Archive
Animals with Phones
Now That's a Good Connection! Click Here
Live Digital Audio

Understanding the full experience of women in technology requires starting at the collegiate level (or sooner) and studying the technologies women are involved with, company cultures they're part of and personal experiences of individuals.

During this WiC radio show, we will talk with Nicole Engelbert, the director of Research & Analysis for Ovum Technology and a 23-year telecom industry veteran, about her experiences and perspectives on women in tech. Engelbert covers infrastructure, applications and industries for Ovum, but she is also involved in the research firm's higher education team and has helped colleges and universities globally leverage technology as a strategy for improving recruitment, retention and graduation performance.

She will share her unique insight into the collegiate level, where women pursuing engineering and STEM-related degrees is dwindling. Engelbert will also reveal new, original Ovum research on the topics of artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, security and augmented reality, as well as discuss what each of those technologies might mean for women in our field. As always, we'll also leave plenty of time to answer all your questions live on the air and chat board.

Like Us on Facebook
Twitter Feed