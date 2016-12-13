MSO, Vendor & SCTE/ISBE Execs Will Present at Georgia Tech

EXTON, Pa. -- The Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers (SCTE) and its global arm, the International Society of Broadband Experts (ISBE), today announced that executives from leading cable system operators, technology partners, and SCTE/ISBE will share their expertise as featured guest lecturers when the 2017 SCTE/ISBE Leadership Institute at Georgia Tech Scheller College of Business is conducted March 13-16.

Executives from Alpha Technologies, ARRIS, Broadcom, Brocade Networks’ Ruckus business unit, Comcast, Cox, and SCTE/ISBE will speak on multiple sectors of the industry during special sessions at the four-day event at the Georgia Tech Scheller College of Business.

Chris Bastian, senior vice president and CTO of SCTE/ISBE, will address the issue of Cable Technology Trends in the first of four sessions. Other topics and scheduled speakers include:

Wireless: Charles Cheevers, CTO, consumer premises equipment, ARRIS; Selina Lo, CEO of Brocade’s Ruckus Wireless business unit; and Drew Davis, executive director, wireless technology, Cox Communications.

Energy 2020®: John Hewitt, senior vice president, broadband products group and North American cable sales, Alpha Technologies; Steve Bradley, assistant vice president, environmental sustainability, Cox Enterprises; and Derek DiGiacomo, senior director, information systems and energy management program, SCTE/ISBE.

Evolving Access Networks: Brian Wheeler, associate product line director, Broadcom; Dan Murphy, senior vice president, engineering and operations, Comcast Cable; and Jeff Finkelstein, executive director of advanced technology, Cox Communications.

Now in its sixth year, SCTE/ISBE-Georgia Tech is a technically oriented curriculum that is geared toward high-potential, mid-level cable engineering and operations professionals. The program is designed to help operator and vendor participants to plan and execute projects and to manage in-house and external resources necessary for project success. A record 50 attendees rated last year’s program at 3.89 out of 4.0. Information and applications for the 2017 class are available at www.scte.org/GeorgiaTech.

