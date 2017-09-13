Comcast, Liberty Global, Midcontinent Technologists Line Up for Cable-Tec Expo Remote PHY Seminar

EXTON, Pa. -- Remote PHY architectures that can improve network performance and capacity, reduce costs, and increase operational simplicity for next-generation cable services will be the focus of a special seminar featuring leading operators and technology suppliers on Tuesday, Oct. 17 at SCTE•ISBE Cable-Tec Expo 2017.

The morning event will feature a deep dive into the emerging architecture, spearheaded by leading technologists from Comcast, Liberty Global, Midcontinent Communications, and other industry innovators. During a series of individual presentations and panels, Remote PHY experts will discuss the rationale and benefits of the approach, technical specifications and capabilities, implementation approaches, and roadmaps and timelines for deployment.

The Remote PHY Seminar will be conducted from 7:30 AM until Noon in Rooms 401/402 of the Colorado Convention Center, in Denver, the venue for SCTE•ISBE Cable-Tec Expo 2017. A special addition to the Fall Technical Forum of workshops and educational sessions, the seminar is free to anyone who has an SCTE•ISBE Cable-Tec Expo 2017 Full Conference Pass.

The seminar will kick off and close with wide-ranging discussions of Remote PHY by a panel of prominent industry technology figures—Jorge Salinger, vice president, access architecture for Comcast; John Pederson, CTO of Midco; Phil Oakley, director, access platform engineering for Liberty Global—moderated by Leslie Ellis, Multichannel News technology columnist and president of Ellis Edits. Topics will include the rationale, drivers, and use cases for Remote PHY, benefits of the architecture, and a discussion of Remote PHY, Passive HFC, and Full Duplex DOCSIS, as well as an update on MSO trials and deployments.

Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers (SCTE)