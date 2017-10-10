Casa Starts vCCAP Field Trials

ANDOVER, Mass. -- Casa Systems, a worldwide leader in next-generation distributed and virtualized architectures in mobile, telco and cable broadband access networks, today announced customer field trials of its Axyom Virtual CCAP (vCCAP) that delivers full CCAP functionality paving the way for future network growth and service delivery. The trials are with cable service providers that are looking to increase network capacity, improve the quality of service to subscribers, and achieve greater service agility in the face of rising competition and capacity constraints. The providers are working with Casa to trial a vCCAP solution that will provide DOCSIS® and video core services, as well as routing, subscriber management and provisioning from the cloud.

With a proven track record of anticipating technology shifts in service provider infrastructure, Casa's vCCAP continues a tradition of delivering innovative solutions to cable service providers. Casa brings over 10 years of CMTS, DOCSIS, CCAP, and software deployment experience to virtualization and fully understands the complexities and challenges of deploying true CCAP and software-centric solutions in the field. Casa's future-forward solutions enable faster time to revenue, lower lifetime total cost of ownership, and investment protection for service providers.

Casa's vCCAP is CableLabs compliant and provides full CCAP functionality from a cloud-based architecture. Leveraging the Axyom Ultra Broadband Software Framework, Casa's vCCAP provides complete separation of control and data planes for independent scaling and supports multi-core environments. Casa's vCCAP core and C100G leverage the same software code and both are designed for compliance with interoperability standards between the core and Distributed Access Architecture Nodes.

Casa's Axyom Ultra Broadband Software Framework includes a fully virtualized, integrated multi-services, access agnostic cloud core that supports licensed and unlicensed wireless and fixed access. Its modular design enables real performance from virtualized solutions. Built for the cloud from the ground up, Axyom software solutions help service providers transform their networks in edge cloud or centralized data center environments.

At next week's SCTE Cable-Tec Expo, Casa's vCCAP will also be highlighted in a key virtualized Fixed Mobile Convergence demo, illustrating how cable service providers can more efficiently and effectively support the increasing mobile lifestyle of subscribers and their expectations for a high-quality experience across multiple networks. The demo includes Casa's vCCAP and Distributed Access solutions as well as Casa's Wi-Fi cable modem, Apex multi-standard small cell, and a comprehensive set of fixed and mobile virtual network functions running on commercial servers. Casa Systems will be exhibiting at the SCTE's Cable-Tec Expo October 17th – 20th in Denver in booth 380.

"In the face of exploding traffic, headend and hub space constraints, and rising subscriber experience expectations, our open and interoperable cloud-native portfolio underscores our mission to help service providers transform their networks on their timeframe to address capacity, performance, cost and service agility challenges," said Jerry Guo, CEO at Casa Systems. "Our customer field trials and virtual Fixed Mobile Convergence demo underscore our commitment to deliver innovative solutions as networks reach an inflection point toward the industry's vision of virtualized, converged and distributed next generation networks."

Casa Systems is currently conducting interoperability testing with industry vendors. To participate in joint testing, contact Casa at www.casa-systems.com/contact-us.html.

