& cplSiteName &

Arris Readies R-PHY Rollouts for Q4

Mari Silbey
11/2/2017
50%
50%

Slightly ahead of internal schedule, Arris is loading up for general availability and commercial deployments of its Remote PHY solution before the end of the year. Speaking on the company's third-quarter earnings call late Wednesday, the president of the network and cloud business, Dan Whalen, said that Arris is shipping its R-PHY solution today and will roll the product out with multiple undisclosed operators in Q4.

"Q4, we'll have a couple of customers deploying, with live customers on our Remote PHY product," said Whalen. He explained that in that scenario, the company's E6000 CCAP chassis, "through a software upgrade, becomes a MAC core managing Remote PHY devices that reside outside in the field."

Arris Group Inc. (Nasdaq: ARRS) actually announced an initial deployment of Remote PHY technology with Danish service provider Stofa back in May. But in discussing that news last month, R-PHY project manager Rei Brockett suggested that the Stofa rollout didn't represent general availability of the R-PHY product. Instead, she saw it as more of an early learning experience, and predicted Arris's Remote PHY solution would hit GA in 2018. Whalen's report beats that forecast by at least a couple of months. (See Arris Wins Remote PHY Deal With Stofa and The Big Cable DAA Update.)

Arris showed off its Remote PHY solution at the SCTE/ISBE Cable-Tec Expo.
Arris showed off its Remote PHY solution at the SCTE/ISBE Cable-Tec Expo.

On the Q3 earnings call, Whalen noted that Arris is also developing a virtualized MAC core solution and that the company demonstrated an early version of the product at the recent SCTE/ISBE Cable-Tec Expo show in Denver.

"The other thing that we're working on, later on, years out," said Whalen, "[is] more of the virtual platform where we take all of that expertise and code that we have and figure out how we build it and put it on to a cost-based server that could operate out of a data center or headend. And we're already demonstrating the early versions of that product, and people will adapt it as they need it."

The Remote PHY news capped off a positive quarter for Arris's network and cloud business, which saw revenue up 9% sequentially and 10% year over year. Overall, the quarter produced mixed results for the company. Earnings easily beat analyst estimates with the earnings-per-share price coming in at $0.80, compared to forecasts of roughly $0.62 to $0.69 EPS. However, revenues missed slightly, coming in at $1.73 billion, compared to an average analyst forecast of $1.77 billion, on relative weakness in the customer premises equipment (CPE) business. CPE sales were up 2% quarter over quarter, but down 5% year over year.

For more cable market coverage and insights, check out our dedicated cable content channel here on Light Reading.

In other highlights from Q3, Arris is continuing to do well with its CCAP router platform, and the release of a new downstream card for the chassis in the third quarter improved both sales and margins as operators took new software licenses to increase their CCAP capacity.

On the CPE front, sales of DOCSIS equipment were up in the quarter, but Arris continues to feel the negative effects of lower DSL equipment sales, as well as margin pressure driven by higher-than-average memory prices. Set-top sales were up 7% sequentially, but down 12% year over year.

Arris pointed out some positive customer news. In Q3, the company announced an agreement with Altice to provide 4K HDR set-tops globally, and a deal with an unnamed Tier 1 operator to supply 4K set-tops based on the Android TV platform.

All eyes are still peeled for news on whether Arris will be able to close its proposed acquisition of Ruckus Wireless as part of a deal worth $800 million in the near future. That transaction is contingent on the $5.9 billion acquisition of Brocade Communications Systems Inc. (Nasdaq: BRCD) by Broadcom Corp. (Nasdaq: BRCM), which has hit multiple snags in the last few months. (See Is Ruckus Right for Arris? and Is Trouble Brewing for Brocade, Broadcom?.)

Even Arris CEO Bruce McClelland expressed some exasperation with the delay, saying at the close of the earnings call, "We wait impatiently to complete our acquisition and welcome the Ruckus team into the Arris fold."

Currently, McClelland said that Arris is on track to meet its financial projections for full-year 2017, excluding any outcome with Ruckus. Arris shares jumped sharply immediately following the Q3 earnings announcement, but dropped and then flattened out again close to pre-announcement levels a short time later.

— Mari Silbey, Senior Editor, Cable/Video, Light Reading

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
Featured Video
From The Founder
Light Reading is spending much of this year digging into the details of how automation technology will impact the comms market, but let's take a moment to also look at how automation is set to overturn the current world order by the middle of the century.
Flash Poll
Upcoming Live Events
November 10, 2017, The Westin Times Square, New York, NY
November 16, 2017, ExCel Centre, London
November 30, 2017, The Westin Times Square
March 20-22, 2018, Denver Marriott Tech Center
May 14-17, 2018, Austin Convention Center
All Upcoming Live Events
Slideshows
Photos: GE's Internet of BIG Things
More Slideshows
Infographics
With the mobile ecosystem becoming increasingly vulnerable to security threats, AdaptiveMobile has laid out some of the key considerations for the wireless community.
Hot Topics
Income Drives Cord-Cutting, Not Age: Report
Aditya Kishore, Practice Leader, Video Transformation, Telco Transformation, 10/26/2017
Comcast Not Immune to Pay-TV Declines
Mari Silbey, Senior Editor, Cable/Video, 10/26/2017
Source: Egos 'Cloud' Sprint/T-Mobile Talks
Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, 10/30/2017
Apple Trying to Drop Qualcomm – Report
Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, 10/31/2017
Facebook Tries Automating the Optical Network
Craig Matsumoto, Editor-in-Chief, Light Reading, 10/31/2017
Upcoming Webinars
Webinar Archive
Animals with Phones
Live Digital Audio

Understanding the full experience of women in technology requires starting at the collegiate level (or sooner) and studying the technologies women are involved with, company cultures they're part of and personal experiences of individuals.

During this WiC radio show, we will talk with Nicole Engelbert, the director of Research & Analysis for Ovum Technology and a 23-year telecom industry veteran, about her experiences and perspectives on women in tech. Engelbert covers infrastructure, applications and industries for Ovum, but she is also involved in the research firm's higher education team and has helped colleges and universities globally leverage technology as a strategy for improving recruitment, retention and graduation performance.

She will share her unique insight into the collegiate level, where women pursuing engineering and STEM-related degrees is dwindling. Engelbert will also reveal new, original Ovum research on the topics of artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, security and augmented reality, as well as discuss what each of those technologies might mean for women in our field. As always, we'll also leave plenty of time to answer all your questions live on the air and chat board.

Like Us on Facebook
Twitter Feed
Partner Perspectives - content from our sponsors
The Mobile Broadband Road Ahead
By Kevin Taylor, for Huawei
All Partner Perspectives