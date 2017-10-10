& cplSiteName &

Adtran Brings 10G-EPON Remote OLTs to Cable Market

Light Reading
News Wire Feed
Light Reading
10/12/2017
50%
50%

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- ADTRAN, Inc., (NASDAQ:ADTN), a leading provider of next-generation open networking solutions, today introduced its environmentally sealed, 10G-EPON virtual Remote-OLTs (virtual R-OLTs), further broadening its software-defined access (SD-Access) portfolio. These new elements provide cable MSOs the ability to further execute on their 10Gbps FTTH and SD-Access strategies, while seamlessly integrating into existing DOCSIS back office provisioning and operational systems. This unique combination of three critical and field proven capabilities— DOCSIS provisioning of EPON (DPoETM), native SDN integration and remote outside plant packaging—enables ADTRAN to capitalize on evolving distributed access architecture (DAA) deployments as cable operators look to leverage next-generation FTTH to enhance support for high-bandwidth services.

"Now, more than ever before, the network impact of supporting more bandwidth is demanding service providers make a significant architectural shift. The emergence of low latency augmented and virtual reality applications is also forcing providers, including cable MSOs, to reevaluate their network infrastructure," said Rupert Wood, research director at Analysys Mason. "Distributed, Remote-OLT access architectures, by moving FTTH electronics into the outside plant, afford the operator a network that can support much higher access speeds and subscriber capacity while also alleviating head end space congestion."

Traditional FTTH network growth required MSOs to overcome capital, operational and regulatory hurdles, while requiring time-consuming and costly permits for adding new fiber from the headend, which slowed their ability to turn up services in a timely fashion. DAA and R-OLTs alleviate many of these issues. Furthermore, ADTRAN R-OLTs integrate field proven DPoE management methods and Layer 3 functionality, like provisioning and routing, running on specialized components.

Alternatively, the Layer 3 and other functionality can be virtualized affording additional cost reduction benefits as the R-OLT architecture is simplified further. The ADTRAN OLTs bridge the management horizon with support of both DPoE management and modern SDN control protocols allowing MSOs to effectively execute over time their transition to virtualized, managed and orchestrated SD-Access service architectures.

"ADTRAN's market leadership in outside plant (OSP) product design has enabled us to successfully deploy hundreds of thousands of remote FTTx systems in many of the world's harshest environments," said Hossam Salib, vice president of cable and wireless strategy at ADTRAN. "Combining this unique OSP experience with our field-proven, fully standards-compliant DPoETM solution and our SD-Access leadership uniquely qualify ADTRAN to meet the requirements of a range of evolving DAA strategies."

ADTRAN Mosaic is facilitating the MSO community's transition to standards-based SD-Access through distributed, virtualized energy-efficient 10Gbps fiber architectures. The ADTRAN virtual R-OLTs portfolio of multi-port 10G-EPON devices reduces time-to-market and subscriber connection costs by using the desired FTTH and DAAs needed to effectively deliver higher-speed triple play services. The ADTRAN 9504N R-OLT has seamlessly integrated into existing DPoE systems while the SDX 6210-4 virtual R-OLT supports the ability to shift costly Layer 3 processing from the provider edge to the access network, resulting in a paradigm shift in price and industry leading low power consumption for R-OLTs.

ADTRAN will showcase these differentiated solutions at Cable-Tec EXPO in Denver, Colorado, on October 17-20, in Booth 2059 located adjacent to the Events Lounge.

Adtran Inc. (Nasdaq: ADTN)

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
Featured Video
From The Founder
Light Reading is spending much of this year digging into the details of how automation technology will impact the comms market, but let's take a moment to also look at how automation is set to overturn the current world order by the middle of the century.
Flash Poll
Upcoming Live Events
October 18, 2017, Colorado Convention Center - Denver, CO
November 1, 2017, The Royal Garden Hotel
November 1, 2017, The Montcalm Marble Arch
November 2, 2017, 8 Northumberland Avenue, London, UK
November 2, 2017, 8 Northumberland Avenue – London
November 10, 2017, The Westin Times Square, New York, NY
November 16, 2017, ExCel Centre, London
November 30, 2017, The Westin Times Square
May 14-17, 2018, Austin Convention Center
All Upcoming Live Events
Slideshows
Photo Review: Operations Transformation Forum 2017
More Slideshows
Infographics
With the mobile ecosystem becoming increasingly vulnerable to security threats, AdaptiveMobile has laid out some of the key considerations for the wireless community.
Hot Topics
The Revolution Will Be Automated
Steve Saunders, CEO and founder, Light Reading, 10/10/2017
Facebook Accelerates But YouTube Dominates – Report
Aditya Kishore, Practice Leader, Video Transformation, Telco Transformation, 10/5/2017
DT: Brutal Automation Is Only Way to Succeed
Iain Morris, News Editor, 10/10/2017
Complexity Could Derail Automation, Say Telcos
Iain Morris, News Editor, 10/10/2017
WiCipedia: Twitter Threats, Diversity Hires & Oracle in Hot Seat
Eryn Leavens, Special Features & Copy Editor, 10/6/2017
Upcoming Webinars
Webinar Archive
Animals with Phones
Hunt & Peck Click Here
Giving new meaning to hunt-and-peck typing!
Latest Comment
Live Digital Audio

Understanding the full experience of women in technology requires starting at the collegiate level (or sooner) and studying the technologies women are involved with, company cultures they're part of and personal experiences of individuals.

During this WiC radio show, we will talk with Nicole Engelbert, the director of Research & Analysis for Ovum Technology and a 23-year telecom industry veteran, about her experiences and perspectives on women in tech. Engelbert covers infrastructure, applications and industries for Ovum, but she is also involved in the research firm's higher education team and has helped colleges and universities globally leverage technology as a strategy for improving recruitment, retention and graduation performance.

She will share her unique insight into the collegiate level, where women pursuing engineering and STEM-related degrees is dwindling. Engelbert will also reveal new, original Ovum research on the topics of artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, security and augmented reality, as well as discuss what each of those technologies might mean for women in our field. As always, we'll also leave plenty of time to answer all your questions live on the air and chat board.

Like Us on Facebook
Twitter Feed