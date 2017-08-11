& cplSiteName &

Orange Selects AirTies to Provide In-Home WiFi

Light Reading
News Wire Feed
Light Reading
11/14/2017
50%
50%

ISTANBUL -- Today, AirTies Wireless Networks, a leading international provider of premium in-home wireless systems and set-top box (STB) solutions, announced that Orange S.A., one of the world’s leading telecommunications operators, chose AirTies to deliver ultra-performance in-home Wi-Fi solutions to subscribers in France and Poland. AirTies’ intelligent and Mesh-ready devices enable Orange to enhance in-home Wi-Fi performance and support robust streaming video and Internet service throughout subscribers’ homes.

“Orange is at the forefront of delivering high-quality broadband to millions of subscribers, and we’re extremely proud to support them with our premium Wi-Fi solutions,” said Philippe Alcaras, CEO of AirTies. “They recognize with the rise of connected devices, streaming video, and overall Internet speeds that subscribers are more dependent than ever on the performance of their home Wi-Fi networks. AirTies shares Orange’s vision of delivering the best possible Wi-Fi to consumers.”

In France, Orange uses AirTies’ Air 4920 wireless extenders as an available accessory to compliment Orange’s Livebox, which combines 4K/Ultra HD television and dual-band Wi-Fi. Air 4920s are used to extend the Wi-Fi signal and capacity into hard to reach areas within subscribers’ homes to enhance overall coverage. Pricing, availability and additional details for Orange’s France can be found at: https://boutique.orange.fr/accessoires/adaptateur-extender-wifi-plus.

Traditional Wi-Fi solutions rely on a single Access Point (AP) from a router/gateway. In Poland, Orange’s subscribers are able to use multiple AirTies’ Air 4920 Mesh Extenders placed around the home to create an intelligent Mesh network that ensures consistent, high quality whole-home Internet coverage. This unique managed Mesh solution includes AirTies’ Client Steering technology to ensure connected devices, such as tablets and mobile phones, continually connect to the best available frequency bands (2.4GHz and 5GHz), based on real-time network conditions within the home. It also includes access to AirTies’ Remote Manager, a cloud-based, in-home performance management system for service providers to optimize in-home Wi-Fi.

AirTies

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
Featured Video
From The Founder
Light Reading is spending much of this year digging into the details of how automation technology will impact the comms market, but let's take a moment to also look at how automation is set to overturn the current world order by the middle of the century.
Flash Poll
Upcoming Live Events
November 16, 2017, ExCel Centre, London
November 30, 2017, The Westin Times Square
March 20-22, 2018, Denver Marriott Tech Center
May 14-17, 2018, Austin Convention Center
All Upcoming Live Events
Slideshows
Slideshow: Meet Philo TV
More Slideshows
Infographics
With the mobile ecosystem becoming increasingly vulnerable to security threats, AdaptiveMobile has laid out some of the key considerations for the wireless community.
Hot Topics
The Wit & Wisdom of David Hughes
Carol Wilson, Editor-at-large, 11/8/2017
MEF 3.0 Goes Agile, Incremental
Carol Wilson, Editor-at-large, 11/13/2017
TIP Touts Progress in Mobile & Optical
Craig Matsumoto, Editor-in-Chief, Light Reading, 11/8/2017
Facebook's TIP Expands Its Influence, Except in the US
Carol Wilson, Editor-at-large, 11/9/2017
OEMs: Reliance Jio Wants Only Your Software
Craig Matsumoto, Editor-in-Chief, Light Reading, 11/10/2017
Upcoming Webinars
Webinar Archive
Animals with Phones
Live Digital Audio

Understanding the full experience of women in technology requires starting at the collegiate level (or sooner) and studying the technologies women are involved with, company cultures they're part of and personal experiences of individuals.

During this WiC radio show, we will talk with Nicole Engelbert, the director of Research & Analysis for Ovum Technology and a 23-year telecom industry veteran, about her experiences and perspectives on women in tech. Engelbert covers infrastructure, applications and industries for Ovum, but she is also involved in the research firm's higher education team and has helped colleges and universities globally leverage technology as a strategy for improving recruitment, retention and graduation performance.

She will share her unique insight into the collegiate level, where women pursuing engineering and STEM-related degrees is dwindling. Engelbert will also reveal new, original Ovum research on the topics of artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, security and augmented reality, as well as discuss what each of those technologies might mean for women in our field. As always, we'll also leave plenty of time to answer all your questions live on the air and chat board.

Like Us on Facebook
Twitter Feed
Partner Perspectives - content from our sponsors
The Mobile Broadband Road Ahead
By Kevin Taylor, for Huawei
All Partner Perspectives