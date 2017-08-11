Orange Selects AirTies to Provide In-Home WiFi

ISTANBUL -- Today, AirTies Wireless Networks, a leading international provider of premium in-home wireless systems and set-top box (STB) solutions, announced that Orange S.A., one of the world’s leading telecommunications operators, chose AirTies to deliver ultra-performance in-home Wi-Fi solutions to subscribers in France and Poland. AirTies’ intelligent and Mesh-ready devices enable Orange to enhance in-home Wi-Fi performance and support robust streaming video and Internet service throughout subscribers’ homes.

“Orange is at the forefront of delivering high-quality broadband to millions of subscribers, and we’re extremely proud to support them with our premium Wi-Fi solutions,” said Philippe Alcaras, CEO of AirTies. “They recognize with the rise of connected devices, streaming video, and overall Internet speeds that subscribers are more dependent than ever on the performance of their home Wi-Fi networks. AirTies shares Orange’s vision of delivering the best possible Wi-Fi to consumers.”

In France, Orange uses AirTies’ Air 4920 wireless extenders as an available accessory to compliment Orange’s Livebox, which combines 4K/Ultra HD television and dual-band Wi-Fi. Air 4920s are used to extend the Wi-Fi signal and capacity into hard to reach areas within subscribers’ homes to enhance overall coverage. Pricing, availability and additional details for Orange’s France can be found at: https://boutique.orange.fr/accessoires/adaptateur-extender-wifi-plus.

Traditional Wi-Fi solutions rely on a single Access Point (AP) from a router/gateway. In Poland, Orange’s subscribers are able to use multiple AirTies’ Air 4920 Mesh Extenders placed around the home to create an intelligent Mesh network that ensures consistent, high quality whole-home Internet coverage. This unique managed Mesh solution includes AirTies’ Client Steering technology to ensure connected devices, such as tablets and mobile phones, continually connect to the best available frequency bands (2.4GHz and 5GHz), based on real-time network conditions within the home. It also includes access to AirTies’ Remote Manager, a cloud-based, in-home performance management system for service providers to optimize in-home Wi-Fi.

