Multifamily Dev Company Uses Xfinity Communities

ATLANTA -- Xfinity Communities today announced that Atlantic Realty Partners, a leading multifamily development company, is leveraging its Advanced Communities Network (ACN) to deliver internet, video, voice and Wi-Fi services in more than 3,000 units of its premium properties across the Southeast and Midwest.
Headquartered in Atlanta, Atlantic Realty Partners develops luxury apartment communities in suburban and urban locations, offering residents the highest quality design, construction and amenities that emphasize the difference between living and living well. In the 2015 NMHC Renter Preferences Study, residents stated that high-speed internet was the most important amenity, and Atlantic Realty Partners meets that demand by offering Xfinity Communities’ ACN services.
Atlantic Realty Partners has worked closely with Comcast and Xfinity Communities for more than a decade, first bringing video service to their developments and then expanding services to include internet and phone as residents’ needs changed. Each of their properties feature Xfinity Communities high-speed Wi-Fi and video services throughout the residents’ common areas. Additionally, the property management team use Xfinity Voice and fast internet for administrative and facility administration duties.
Xfinity Communities is providing high-speed internet through fiber-based solutions to the buildings and individual apartment units. In addition to internet services, residents have access to Xfinity TV, Xfinity Voice, Xfinity Wi-Fi, and the next-generation entertainment capabilities of the X1 platform, which features a one-of-a-kind interactive experience that includes thousands of hit movies and the latest TV shows on-demand, as well as apps that let residents share personal photos, videos and much more.
