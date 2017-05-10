Hitron Launches Whole Home WiFi Solution

CENTENNIAL, Colo. -- Hitron Technologies Inc., the fastest growing DOCSIS customer premise equipment (CPE) manufacturer in North America, now offers MVPDs their turnkey, manageable whole-home Wi-Fi solution. Designed to handle the ever-growing number of residential electronic devices, it starts by delivering a premium install and then simplifies the configuration and management of connected experiences with an unmatched, efficient user interface.
Hitron’s “Unleash Your WiFi” suite of apps, in combination with their gateways and extenders, provides user-friendly, intuitive diagnostic tools which deliver the fastest, furthest-reaching self-managed home network solution on the market. The apps guarantee simplified connections by smart devices to the network, enhanced visibility and control of the network itself and the optimal initial placement of the centralized gateway, either by an installer or the consumer.
“Speed is no longer a customer want: it’s a need. As the number of devices in the home increases exponentially, this need gets more difficult to satisfy. That’s why our engineers have focused on a series of forward-looking features to ensure peak performance and advanced functionality even when consumers move throughout their home, their garage or their yard,” said Greg Fisher, chief technology officer for Hitron Technologies Americas. “We simplify diagnostics for everyone – from the installer, to the subscriber to the call center. This will increase customer satisfaction while reducing truck rolls and support calls.”
Light Reading is spending much of this year digging into the details of how automation technology will impact the comms market, but let's take a moment to also look at how automation is set to overturn the current world order by the middle of the century.
Understanding the full experience of women in technology requires starting at the collegiate level (or sooner) and studying the technologies women are involved with, company cultures they're part of and personal experiences of individuals.
During this WiC radio show, we will talk with Nicole Engelbert, the director of Research & Analysis for Ovum Technology and a 23-year telecom industry veteran, about her experiences and perspectives on women in tech. Engelbert covers infrastructure, applications and industries for Ovum, but she is also involved in the research firm's higher education team and has helped colleges and universities globally leverage technology as a strategy for improving recruitment, retention and graduation performance.
She will share her unique insight into the collegiate level, where women pursuing engineering and STEM-related degrees is dwindling. Engelbert will also reveal new, original Ovum research on the topics of artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, security and augmented reality, as well as discuss what each of those technologies might mean for women in our field. As always, we'll also leave plenty of time to answer all your questions live on the air and chat board.