Hitron Launches Whole Home WiFi Solution

CENTENNIAL, Colo. -- Hitron Technologies Inc., the fastest growing DOCSIS customer premise equipment (CPE) manufacturer in North America, now offers MVPDs their turnkey, manageable whole-home Wi-Fi solution. Designed to handle the ever-growing number of residential electronic devices, it starts by delivering a premium install and then simplifies the configuration and management of connected experiences with an unmatched, efficient user interface.

Hitron’s “Unleash Your WiFi” suite of apps, in combination with their gateways and extenders, provides user-friendly, intuitive diagnostic tools which deliver the fastest, furthest-reaching self-managed home network solution on the market. The apps guarantee simplified connections by smart devices to the network, enhanced visibility and control of the network itself and the optimal initial placement of the centralized gateway, either by an installer or the consumer.

“Speed is no longer a customer want: it’s a need. As the number of devices in the home increases exponentially, this need gets more difficult to satisfy. That’s why our engineers have focused on a series of forward-looking features to ensure peak performance and advanced functionality even when consumers move throughout their home, their garage or their yard,” said Greg Fisher, chief technology officer for Hitron Technologies Americas. “We simplify diagnostics for everyone – from the installer, to the subscriber to the call center. This will increase customer satisfaction while reducing truck rolls and support calls.”

Hitron Technologies Inc.