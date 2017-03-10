Hitron Launches Unleash Your Wi-Fi Video Campaign

CENTENNIAL, Colo. -- Hitron Technologies Inc., the fastest-growing DOCSIS customer premise equipment (CPE) manufacturer in North America, announced the release of a fun, clever and engaging video campaign to educate operators, as well as their subscribers, on the company’s world-class turn-key whole-home Wi-Fi solution featuring its best-in-class gateways and extenders as well easy-to-use customer and installer mobile apps.

The series of four videos takes a user-friendly, humorous approach to communicating the attributes of Hitron’s extraordinary Wi-Fi products. Hitron’s pre-teen “Senior Scientist” spokesperson presents the features and benefits of the Hitron whole-home solution, which she has been busy developing at Hitron Labs. This value proposition was born from solving everyday Wi-Fi challenges that she and her family experience at home.

“We are committed to the development and ongoing improvement of customized home gateway technology. We wanted to ensure that all the value Hitron has developed for both the operator and their customer is on point and not lost in acronyms and industry lexicon. This video series communicates these attributes in a fun and friendly way, which is in line with how we work and collaborate with our partners” said Todd Babic, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer for Hitron Technologies Americas.

Hitron’s “Unleash Your Wi-Fi” whole-home Wi-Fi solution enables customers to take confident ownership of their networks while also providing Tier 0 customer support for MVPDs. It helps technicians optimize networks for first-time/right-time installations. Service providers have the ability to customize the Hitron app and may develop new features to meet the needs of their specific audience.

Hitron Technologies Inc.