Celeno Wins WiFi Business With Telenet

AMSTERDAM -- Celeno Communications, the leading provider of smart, managed Wi-Fi solutions, today announced that its software technology will power Telenet’s “Flow” Wi-Fi management solution. Telenet, a leading provider of media, telecommunications and entertainment services in Belgium, partnered with Celeno because of its focus on delivering high speed, seamless internet in real-world home Wi-Fi environments. Telenet’s “Flow” solution utilizes Celeno’s software technology to ensure a reliable and seamless connectivity experience at home and on the go with self-optimizing Wi-Fi across multiple smart Wi-Fi access points, extenders, and gateways.

Celeno’s technology which stands behind Telenet’s Flow-Tech, includes dynamic airtime management for best QoE across multiple concurrent devices, dynamic band steering to ensure devices are always served at the best link quality and that overall performance is optimized for a ubiquitous connectivity experience to the furthest corner without any user intervention. With Flow-Tech technology the network is fully managed across multiple APs; always kept up to date and allowing unprecedented remote technician network visibility. The result is a dramatically improved user experience with smart distribution of Wi-Fi capacity throughout the home.

“Celeno’s partnership with Telenet is another vote of confidence in Celeno’s unique technology, as well as an investment by Telenet in a better Wi-Fi experience for consumers,” said Ronen Peleg, VP Sales and Business Development at Celeno. “We believe that the best solution to enable for a superlative Wi-Fi experience in the home and on the go, is to deploy multi-access points that support home networks and home-spots while ensuring that each access point is capable of reliably serving multiple concurrent devices and services. Celeno developed an extensive software suite to optimize performance and connectivity across such a multi-AP home network to bring consistent Wi-Fi to consumer devices efficiently and cost effectively. Telenet have seen the benefits of this technology and we are delighted that they will be adopting it in their “Flow Tech” solution”.

