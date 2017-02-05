Atlantic Broadband Rolls Out Enhanced Home & Business WiFi

QUINCY, Mass. -- Atlantic Broadband, the nation's 9th largest cable operator, today announced it is launching powerful new home and small business WiFi services this month. Both offerings will utilize cutting-edge technologies to deliver the best possible WiFi coverage, the fastest possible speeds, and dramatically improved wireless video streaming capability.

Whereas traditional WiFi networks rely on a single access point, these new Enhanced Home and Business WiFi services are enabled by state-of-the art wireless mesh access points (APs) from AirTies, a leading international provider of premium wireless solutions.

Today, there are now over seven connected devices in the average U.S. home including laptops, smartphones, thermostats and webcams. And, they are being used in every corner of every room, making it a big challenge to get a strong and consistent WiFi signal where it’s needed or desired.

Atlantic Broadband’s new Enhanced Home WiFi service solves this problem with: • A seamlessly extendable wireless mesh network that provides complete WiFi coverage, no matter the size or shape of a home. • Video stream prioritization that eliminates buffering, allowing customers to experience the ultimate wireless streaming experience. • Advanced capabilities like WiFi noise cancelling and connection steering so customers always get the best possible signal – in the kitchen, walking about the house – even in condos or apartment buildings. • An easy to use app for customers to monitor and manage their own home network.

For small businesses, a fast and secure internet connection is critical to success, and this connectivity is required everywhere – including warehouses, sales floors, waiting rooms and offices. Today, these small businesses typically set up their own WiFi network with a store-bought device and then struggle to optimize and manage their WiFi connection on their own.

