Arris Wins WiFi Deal With Mediacom

SUWANEE, Ga. -- ARRIS International plc (NASDAQ: ARRS) today announced that Mediacom Communications Corporation, the fifth-largest cable operator in the U.S., selected the hosted version of its Carrier-Class Service Provider Wi-Fi Solution to deliver Wi-Fi and advanced services beyond the home in multiple cities.

The hosted solution leverages Mediacom's existing wireless infrastructure to deliver new public Wi-Fi services quickly and at scale, without requiring large, upfront capital expenditures. It integrates all of Mediacom's wireless assets into a single, centrally managed Wi-Fi network—offering subscribers the convenience of single sign-on Wi-Fi roaming within Mediacom's footprint, and potentially even beyond. The system allows guests to sign on to the network using a simple text-based sign-in. The ARRIS Carrier Class Service Provider Wi-Fi Solution also gives Mediacom a platform that can quickly capitalize on new service opportunities that arise in small-medium business, hospitality, education, venue and other vertical markets.

"ARRIS's Wi-Fi technology and expertise is enabling us to address the demand for carrier-grade wireless services in our key markets," said JR Walden, SVP Technology, CTO, Mediacom. "By hosting this solution for us, ARRIS is giving Mediacom the freedom to scale to new customers and services at our own pace, without having to make big investments in new infrastructure."

"Our collaboration with Mediacom is facilitating a new era of growth by building strategically on top of their existing network to broaden their Wi-Fi service offerings," said Dan Whalen, President, Network & Cloud, ARRIS. "This deployment showcases premium wireless Access Point technology by Ruckus as well as the advantage of ARRIS's hosted solutions in minimizing capital expenditures while accelerating time-to-market with new services. Our partnership combines Mediacom'snetworks and our technology to allow Mediacom to extend its influence beyond traditional markets and support new verticals."

Mediacom will have access to highly reliable, carrier-grade products delivered by ARRIS's partners, including Ruckus, Aptilo Networks, and Benu Networks. The ARRIS Carrier-Class Service Provider Wi-Fi Solution is available worldwide and provides a profitable, low capital-investment entry point for operators to efficiently add new Wi-Fi services to their offerings.

Mediacom Communications Corp.