Arris Debuts HomeAssure

Light Reading
News Wire Feed
Light Reading
9/14/2017
SUWANEE, Ga. -- ARRIS International plc (NASDAQ: ARRS) today introduced ARRIS HomeAssure, a comprehensive solution for service providers to deliver optimum home Wi-Fi experiences.

Available now, the ARRIS HomeAssure solution addresses growing expectations for reliable and ubiquitous Wi-Fi - to minimize the challenges consumers face today when setting up and managing the ever-increasing number of Wi-Fi devices and Wi-Fi-enabled applications in the home.

With HomeAssure, consumers will experience consistent, high-speed Wi-Fi coverage, in and around the home, with Wi-Fi extenders and intelligent gateways that are simple to install, configure and manage. The solution proactively optimizes Wi-Fi, intelligently steering devices across access points on the home network for the best connection, making it easier to receive great Wi-Fi performance on every device, and even sustains voice over Wi-Fi calling. Subscribers can take control of their own home network, to manage set-up and fix problems, via a web portal or mobile app.

ARRIS HomeAssure addresses:

1. Auto-configuration of network extenders – increase coverage in the home with self-configuring, ARRIS HomeAssure enabled Wi-Fi extenders, removing the need to enter SSID and password information.

2. Automated Network Optimization – devices automatically move to the access point with the best signal or to avoid congestion and maximize performance. Fast Steering capabilities (also known as BSS Transition Management, 802.11v) move devices between access points in milliseconds, enabling voice or video calling over Wi-Fi.

3. Consumer control via app, web and voice – manage the home network and fix problems, simply. This includes viewing and changing SSID/ passwords, signal measurement to locate the best place for an extender, configuring guest access and setting parental controls.

4. ECO Cloud Management – service provider capabilities including: remote monitoring and configuration for policy management and fault diagnosis; analytics for service improvement and consumer insights; help-desk tools to give the customer service team visibility of the entire home network to resolve issues; and tools for technicians to improve on-site service efficiency. The modular architecture allows service providers to enhance existing management platforms with HomeAssure.

Arris Group Inc. (Nasdaq: ARRS)

