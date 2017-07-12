AirTies Expands North American Presence

ISTANBUL & AUSTIN, Texas -- AirTies, the most widely deployed provider of managed Wi-Fi Mesh solutions to global service providers, announced today has opened a new R&D center in Austin, Texas, including a new test home that replicates real-world usage of in-home Wi-Fi to support customers in North America.
Unlike traditional Wi-Fi, which relies on a single Wi-Fi Access Point (AP) on a home gateway/router, AirTies’ Managed Mesh Solution uses multiple Mesh Extenders to create an intelligent Mesh Wi-Fi network throughout consumers’ homes to deliver fast and consistent, whole-home Internet coverage. With operations around the globe, AirTies provides premium in-home Wi-Fi solutions to leading international service providers, such as Atlantic Broadband, Frontier, Midco, Orange, Singtel, Sky (SKY Q in the UK; Germany; Italy; and New Zealand), Swisscom, Vodafone, and many others.
AirTies noted that it has signed undisclosed contracts with additional service providers in North America, prompting this additional investment in the R&D facility. In addition, long-time AirTies executive, Mujdat Pakkan, EVP of Customer Programs, has relocated to oversee the new Austin facility.
Understanding the full experience of women in technology requires starting at the collegiate level (or sooner) and studying the technologies women are involved with, company cultures they're part of and personal experiences of individuals.
During this WiC radio show, we will talk with Nicole Engelbert, the director of Research & Analysis for Ovum Technology and a 23-year telecom industry veteran, about her experiences and perspectives on women in tech. Engelbert covers infrastructure, applications and industries for Ovum, but she is also involved in the research firm's higher education team and has helped colleges and universities globally leverage technology as a strategy for improving recruitment, retention and graduation performance.
She will share her unique insight into the collegiate level, where women pursuing engineering and STEM-related degrees is dwindling. Engelbert will also reveal new, original Ovum research on the topics of artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, security and augmented reality, as well as discuss what each of those technologies might mean for women in our field. As always, we'll also leave plenty of time to answer all your questions live on the air and chat board.