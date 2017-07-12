AirTies Expands North American Presence

ISTANBUL & AUSTIN, Texas -- AirTies, the most widely deployed provider of managed Wi-Fi Mesh solutions to global service providers, announced today has opened a new R&D center in Austin, Texas, including a new test home that replicates real-world usage of in-home Wi-Fi to support customers in North America.

Unlike traditional Wi-Fi, which relies on a single Wi-Fi Access Point (AP) on a home gateway/router, AirTies’ Managed Mesh Solution uses multiple Mesh Extenders to create an intelligent Mesh Wi-Fi network throughout consumers’ homes to deliver fast and consistent, whole-home Internet coverage. With operations around the globe, AirTies provides premium in-home Wi-Fi solutions to leading international service providers, such as Atlantic Broadband, Frontier, Midco, Orange, Singtel, Sky (SKY Q in the UK; Germany; Italy; and New Zealand), Swisscom, Vodafone, and many others.

AirTies noted that it has signed undisclosed contracts with additional service providers in North America, prompting this additional investment in the R&D facility. In addition, long-time AirTies executive, Mujdat Pakkan, EVP of Customer Programs, has relocated to oversee the new Austin facility.

AirTies