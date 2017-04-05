Netgear Faces Class Action for Defective Cable Modems

SAN FRANCISCO -- Consumers today announced the filing of a class action lawsuit against NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTGR), claiming that the global networking company sells cable modems containing a serious defect that results in high spikes in network latency, degrading users' Internet connections, according to Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe, which represents the consumers.

The lawsuit, filed on April 14, 2017 in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, alleges that consumers who purchased Netgear's CM700 modem—which Netgear claimed was "ideal for the fastest Internet speed services plan"—suffers from severe network latency spikes. Hundreds of users have complained in online forums, and Netgear itself has acknowledged the issue. Netgear, however, has failed to fix the problem for SB6190 purchasers.

"Consumers paid top dollar for a high-end cable modem, but the Netgear CM700 suffers from a serious flaw that affects network connections," said Noah Schubert, a partner at Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe, "Netgear and other cable modem manufacturers shipping modems with the defect should recall the affected models and issue refunds."

According to the lawsuit, the root of the problem is Netgear's decision to swap out the Broadcom chipset in this modem with the Puma 6 chipset from Intel Corporation. Intel has acknowledged that the problem stems from its Puma 6's chipset, which causes cable modems to suffer from significant jitter and latency on their network connections.

Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP is actively investigating whether other cable modems containing the Puma 6 chipset, including modems from Linksys, Cisco, Hitron, and Arris, also suffer from the same severe network latency defect.

