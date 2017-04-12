& cplSiteName &

Comcast Gig Box Goes Nationwide, No LoRa Yet

Mari Silbey
12/6/2017
50%
50%

Eleven months after Comcast unveiled its digital home platform at CES 2017, the cable operator is now making its marquee device for the Xfinity xFi service available across the country.

Dubbed the xFi Advanced Gateway, the product supports DOCSIS 3.1 for gigabit service, includes an 8x8 WiFi antenna array, makes use of 160MHz of spectrum for bandwidth delivery and leverages multi-user, multi-input, multi-output (Mu-MiMo) technology for higher broadband performance across multiple devices. The gateway also includes multiple IoT radios supporting Bluetooth LE, Zigbee and Thread.

Although it's been hinted that Comcast will ultimately embed a low-power, wide-area network (LPWAN) radio based on the LoRaWAN specification in its customer premises equipment, the xFi Advanced Gateway does not support LoRa today. (See Comcast Aims to Layer LoRa Into XB6 Gateway.)

Comcast Corp. (Nasdaq: CMCSA, CMCSK)'s gigabit gateway has taken a long time to arrive. The company started showing off an early prototype in 2015, then hinted at its launch several times in 2016 before beginning the commercial rollout in select locations in the spring of this year. That said, the product is the most powerful cable broadband gateway on the market, combining gigabit connectivity with advanced WiFi technologies in a single box. And it pairs with Comcast's xFi service, which offers features and controls -- such as the ability to monitor bandwidth usage and pause WiFi access -- that most operators don't provide. (See Comcast 'X1 of the Internet' Arrives.)

The xFi Advanced Gateway is also likely to be picked up by other Comcast partners through syndication agreements. Cox Communications Inc. in the US along with the three largest cable operators in Canada already license the Comcast X1 video platform, and Rogers Communications Inc. (Toronto: RCI) has specifically stated its intention to deploy the xFi solution. When asked about syndication possibilities earlier this year, Comcast Chief Product Officer Chris Satchell said, "Yes, I think that this is something we would definitely talk to our MSO partners to see if there's interest."

For Comcast, the advanced gateway gets its mass market launch as the company continues to extend gigabit broadband service to new subscribers with DOCSIS 3.1 upgrades. According to a spokesperson, Comcast now offers D3.1-powered service across more than 70% of its footprint.

Further updates to the xFi system are scheduled to arrive before the end of the year. Comcast plans to introduce WiFi pods later this month that improve connectivity in larger homes with a mesh networking system. The mesh system is built at least in part on technology developed by the company Plume, which has also received significant financial investment from the cable operator.

— Mari Silbey, Senior Editor, Cable/Video, Light Reading

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
Featured Video
From The Founder
Light Reading is spending much of this year digging into the details of how automation technology will impact the comms market, but let's take a moment to also look at how automation is set to overturn the current world order by the middle of the century.
Flash Poll
Upcoming Live Events
December 5-7, 2017, The Intercontinental Prague
March 20-22, 2018, Denver Marriott Tech Center
April 4, 2018, The Westin Dallas Downtown, Dallas
May 14-17, 2018, Austin Convention Center
All Upcoming Live Events
Slideshows
Slideshow: Meet Philo TV
More Slideshows
Infographics
SmartNICs aren't just about achieving scale. They also have a major impact in reducing CAPEX and OPEX requirements.
Hot Topics
Update: Nokia Denies Reports of Juniper Deal
Craig Matsumoto, Editor-in-Chief, Light Reading, 11/29/2017
Net Neutrality Is Not a Rational Debate
Iain Morris, News Editor, 12/4/2017
Will SD-WANs Spark Cable Competition?
Carol Wilson, Editor-at-large, 11/30/2017
DT 'Cost Lag' Could Overshadow Transformation Agenda
Iain Morris, News Editor, 11/30/2017
Upcoming Webinars
Webinar Archive
Animals with Phones
We're Gonna Need More Treats Click Here
You spent how much on this thing?!
Live Digital Audio

Understanding the full experience of women in technology requires starting at the collegiate level (or sooner) and studying the technologies women are involved with, company cultures they're part of and personal experiences of individuals.

During this WiC radio show, we will talk with Nicole Engelbert, the director of Research & Analysis for Ovum Technology and a 23-year telecom industry veteran, about her experiences and perspectives on women in tech. Engelbert covers infrastructure, applications and industries for Ovum, but she is also involved in the research firm's higher education team and has helped colleges and universities globally leverage technology as a strategy for improving recruitment, retention and graduation performance.

She will share her unique insight into the collegiate level, where women pursuing engineering and STEM-related degrees is dwindling. Engelbert will also reveal new, original Ovum research on the topics of artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, security and augmented reality, as well as discuss what each of those technologies might mean for women in our field. As always, we'll also leave plenty of time to answer all your questions live on the air and chat board.

Like Us on Facebook
Twitter Feed
Partner Perspectives - content from our sponsors
All Partner Perspectives