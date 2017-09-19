Arris Adds 802.11ac Wave 2 to New Gateways News Wire Feed

Light Reading 9/26/2017 Comment (0) Login 50% 50% Tweet SUWANEE, Ga. -- ARRIS International plc (NASDAQ: ARRS) today introduced two new Wave 2 Wi-Fi gateways to its Secure Home Gateway portfolio. The ARRIS SURFboard SBG6950-AC2 and SBG7400-AC2 gateways add fast, future-ready multi-Gigabit Wi-Fi to the Secure Home Gateway family. The ARRIS Secure Home Gateway portfolio of devices combines the capabilities of a modem, router, Ethernet hub, and dedicated security protection for each connected device in the home – including IoT devices such as smart thermostats, locks, speakers, and cameras. The addition of the latest Wave 2 Wi-Fi technology allows more connected devices to share bandwidth without compromising even the most demanding tasks like simultaneous 4K streaming. Each gateway features advanced ARRIS Secure Home Internet by McAfee software. This state-of-the-art solution enables users to simplify internet security through management controls and protection against known threats like malware, phishing, and more. Product Highlights Next-Gen Wi-Fi**: The ARRIS SURFboard SBG6950-AC2 and SBG7400-AC2 support the latest 802.11ac Wave 2 Wi-Fi standards and 802.11ac Wave 2 functionality, to deliver maximum bandwidth and performance across connected devices. That's because 802.11ac Wave 2 supports multi-user, multiple input, multiple output (MU-MIMO) antenna arrays, which will speed up network response times and Wi-Fi performance.

Peace of Mind: October is National Cyber Security Awareness Month, a timely reminder to consider the measures that families have in place to protect their personal data. The ARRIS Secure Home Gateway portfolio offers the peace-of-mind of knowing that a home's connected devices are protected.

Secure Home Internet: The ARRIS Secure Internet app provides powerful internet management in addition to the gateway capability to help guard against malicious sites:

*Disconnect selected devices, at a set time or at the touch of a button

*Receive notifications when devices are trying to access a known malicious or restricted site

*Set up user profiles and manage internet access by website category or time. Set parental controls by age, and assign devices to select children without having to establish controls for each individual device.

*Disconnect selected devices, at a set time or at the touch of a button *Receive notifications when devices are trying to access a known malicious or restricted site *Set up user profiles and manage internet access by website category or time. Set parental controls by age, and assign devices to select children without having to establish controls for each individual device. Control: The ARRIS SURFboard Manager app enables families to quickly connect and manage their Wi-Fi networks and parental controls

Optimized for Gaming and Streaming: Easily support multiple 4K and HD video streams with DOCSIS 3.0 cable technology. The SBG6950-AC2 features 16x4 DOCSIS Channel Bonding, while the SBG7400-AC2 has 24x8 DOCSIS Channel Bonding for additional multi-device performance. And, both devices feature MU-MIMO for ultra-fast Wi-Fi connectivity as well as a USB 2.0 Host Port with support for NAS Drive, Media Server, and other device connections. "Life is too short for old-school cybersecurity. Our new Wave 2 devices add the fastest possible Wi-Fi speeds and the latest connection capabilities to our revolutionary security platform, giving consumers the most convenient combination of speed, safety, and simplicity," said Sandy Howe, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Consumer Products Group at ARRIS. "Our Secure Home Gateway portfolio changes the paradigm for internet protection by shifting security from individual devices to the entry point for your internet. Now, if it's connected, it's protected." The ARRIS SURFboard SBG6950-AC2 features download speeds up to 686 Mbps and Wi-Fi speeds up to 1900 Mbps. The SBG7400-AC2 includes download speeds up to 1 Gbps and Wi-Fi speeds up to 2350 Mbps. All ARRIS Secure Home Gateway devices include three years of ARRIS Secure Home Internet by McAfee protection (approximately $240*** savings) and three months of McAfee LiveSafe software, which provides antivirus, identity and privacy protection both within and beyond your home network. Because both devices also incorporate cable modems, they can save up to $10/month in modem rental fees, effectively paying for themselves in less than two years. Pricing and Availability The SBG6950-AC2 retails for $179.99 and is available at major retailers including Best Buy. The SBG7400-AC2 is $199.99 and is available at Amazon and other major retailers. Arris Group Inc. (Nasdaq: ARRS) (0) | Comment | Print | RSS Comments Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View ADD A COMMENT [close this box] Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.