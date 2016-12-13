& cplSiteName &

Two Small MSOs Adopt Alianza Cable VoIP Solution

LINDON, Utah -- Alianza Inc., the cloud voice platform company, announced today that two independent cable operators and National Cable Television Cooperative (NCTC) members, Adams Cable and Service Electric Cablevision, have selected Alianza’s Cloud Voice Platform for their next-generation cable VoIP solution. Over 50 service providers now power their suite of residential phone and business communication services with Alianza’s web-scale, turnkey virtualized software solution.

Service Electric Cablevision provides a suite of entertainment and communication services to over 100,000 subscribers and 100 Pennsylvania communities. Adams Cable offers Digital Video, Broadband and VoIP services to over 22,000 subscribers in six counties in Pennsylvania and New York.

These cable operators are migrating from a traditional wholesale hosted VoIP model based on legacy softswitch technology. With the Cloud Voice Platform, the cable operators realize a streamlined operating environment, superior cost model, and more frequent and impactful innovation. Alianza’s solution both supports existing services and provides a platform for growth and launching new business services. Leveraging Alianza’s flexible REST APIs, Service Electric Cablevision and Adams Cable are integrating the Cloud Voice Platform with their back-office systems to automate and accelerate key customer sign-up and activation processes.

“Alianza’s solution provides us with a future-proof and extremely easy-to-manage solution,” commented Mark Walter, Senior Vice President with Service Electric Cablevision. “The pace of innovation, the cost of ownership and the simplicity built into the solution are profoundly better than those of other solutions in the market. With this great partnership, we are in a strong position to grow with new services and better serve our customers.”

“In addition to providing top-notch technology, Alianza is staffed with tremendous people throughout the organization,” added Wendy Hartman, General Manager with Adams Cable. “We continue to have an excellent experience in all aspects of our relationship, from migration and onboarding to day-to-day support.”

“As two pioneering cable operators, Adams Cable and Service Electric Cablevision have innovation and customer experience at the core of their cultures,” commented Brian Beutler, Alianza’s co-founder, president and CEO. “They continue that great tradition by moving their phone services portfolios to our Cloud Voice Platform. With this move, they elevate the experience of their customers and their operations staff.”

Alianza has teamed with Level 3 for its Carrier Cloud Voice, to deliver a complete VoIP solution for these cable operators. The companies are showcasing the joint solution and how it can help with Cable VoIP 2.0 transformation at the NCTC Winter Education Conference February 20-21. Alianza is an associate member of the Broadband Cable Association of Pennsylvania (BCAP) and is also sponsoring BCAP’s Cable Academy taking place April 19-20.

Alianza Corp.

Playing it safe can only get you so far. Sometimes the biggest bets have the biggest payouts, and that is true in your career as well. For this radio show, Caroline Chan, general manager of the 5G Infrastructure Division of the Network Platform Group at Intel, will share her own personal story of how she successfully took big bets to build a successful career, as well as offer advice on how you can do the same. We’ll cover everything from how to overcome fear and manage risk, how to be prepared for where technology is going in the future and how to structure your career in a way to ensure you keep progressing. Chan, a seasoned telecom veteran and effective risk taker herself, will also leave plenty of time to answer all your questions live on the air.