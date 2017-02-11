& cplSiteName &

Taco Bell Selects Comcast for Managed Services & WiFi

PHILADELPHIA -- Comcast today announced that Taco Bell has selected Comcast Business Enterprise Solutions to provide managed services, including guest Wi-Fi, at more than 6,200 Taco Bell company and franchise locations across the U.S.

Taco Bell, which has launched several innovative technology solutions in recent years to improve the overall dining experience for its customers, including allowing people to place orders and pay both online and via the Taco Bell mobile app, digital menu boards and free Wi-Fi, has retained Comcast Business to support the technology requirements needed to maintain Taco Bell’s business operations nationwide, including a high-performance, redundant, highly-available network infrastructure.

“Comcast Business understands the unique network demands of national restaurant chains and looks forward to supporting Taco Bell, one of the technology leaders of the fast food industry,” said Glenn Katz, VP & GM Enterprise Solutions at Comcast Business. “By understanding the ever-changing demands of this highly competitive industry and having the largest high capacity network infrastructure in the country, Comcast is in a unique position to provide and manage all aspects of a service deployment within the quick serve restaurant (QSR) sector, whether they are a smaller restaurant group or a national chain with several thousand locations.”

Comcast Business will provide Taco Bell secure, high-performance communication services that include:

• A new in-store Managed Wi-Fi network and Managed Router solution for each restaurant capable of 20 Mbps downloads and 3 Mbps uploads minimum.

• 4G business continuity at each location.

• Redundant connections at each location – and to the network and corporate data centers – that creates an always-on infrastructure.

• A distributed IPsec VPN network, providing the ability to collect and exchange massive amounts of data at very high speeds across Taco Bell locations.

From an operations standpoint, Comcast will support Taco Bell’s need to share corporate sales figures and trend statistics swiftly and securely and distribute electronic marketing and training materials to franchisees. Fast food restaurants typically experience employee turnover rates greater than 100 percent, which makes on-demand access to training videos and interactive sessions for new employees critical.

