Spectrum Enterprise Unveils Hybrid SD-WAN Technology

Light Reading
News Wire Feed
Light Reading
11/14/2017
ORLANDO, Fla. -- Spectrum Enterprise, a part of Charter Communications (NASDQ: CHTR), today announced the details of its unique approach to Hybrid Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) solutions and is demonstrating its next-generation solution in a networking proof of concept (PoC) at the fourth annual Metro Ethernet Forum (MEF) global conference.

The Spectrum Enterprise Hybrid SD-WAN solution will enable businesses to leverage the performance of Ethernet, the ubiquity of Internet connectivity and the flexibility of SD-WAN to create Hybrid WANs by stitching together native Ethernet WANs and Internet-based SD-WAN connections. As a result, businesses can easily establish, modify or expand their WAN or transition away from their legacy network services. With the Spectrum Enterprise Hybrid SD-WAN solution, businesses will be able to:

• Overlay an SD-WAN solution over any access technology for new locations or over their existing WAN;

• Extend their current native Ethernet WAN by rapidly stitching in remote sites using SD-WAN over Internet access;

• Build a network of their choice by choosing the ideal connectivity option on a per-site basis and based on unique needs for each site.

“As businesses go through digital transformations, their networking needs evolve to require dynamic services that provide visibility and control,” said Greg King, Senior Vice President, Product, Marketing and Strategy for Spectrum Enterprise. “Our Hybrid SD-WAN strategy offers choice and flexibility to help our clients address their individual networking needs.”

The Spectrum Enterprise Hybrid SD-WAN solution will also provide a number of software-controlled features including:

• A client portal to manage visibility and control over the entire service end-to-end;

• Application-level use of business policies at each site for routing traffic;

• Pre-defined network security templates and policies;

• Automation of connectivity to the cloud.

Spectrum Enterprise is targeting existing clients with complex networking needs to participate in the field trials.

