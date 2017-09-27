Spectrum Enterprise Expands Hosted Voice Availability

Stamford, CT – Spectrum Enterprise, a part of Charter Communications (NASDQ: CHTR), today announced the expanded availability of Spectrum Enterprise Hosted Voice, a core component of the hosted communications portfolio. The service is now available in 14 states, with planned availability across Spectrum Enterprise’s national footprint by the end of 2017. Spectrum Enterprise Hosted Voice helps clients simplify the management and maintenance of their communications services, acquire the latest technology without any upfront capital expenditure and pay a predictable monthly service charge.
A fully managed, cloud-based business solution, Spectrum Enterprise Hosted Voice delivers secure and reliable unified communications by replacing on-premises Private Branch Exchange (PBX) systems with virtual environments accessed through a dedicated and secure fiber connection. Spectrum Enterprise offers a complete solution including design and implementation services, equipment and software installations and training and support.
“Reliable communications are the foundation of every business and essential for ensuring client satisfaction and loyalty,” said Joseph DeLotto, VP, Voice and Unified Communications Products, Spectrum Enterprise. “Spectrum Enterprise Hosted Voice gives multi-location businesses a full-featured, unified communications solution that helps to create a flexible work environment, boosts collaboration and enables employees to connect anytime from any location.”
Faced with an increased customer demand for order fulfillment, Guardian Logistics Solutions discovered that its existing voice service could not scale with its business growth. They teamed with Spectrum Enterprise to implement the hosted voice solution that is helping Guardian Logistics to deliver exceptional customer communications and accelerate ecommerce order fulfillment to better meet the shipping needs of its customers.
