& cplSiteName &
Video

Moffett: Business Market Price Wars Coming

12/20/2017
50%
50%
In this interview, MoffettNathanson's Craig Moffett warns that cable operators may soon feel the effects of price deflation in the commercial services market.
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
Featured Video
From The Founder
Light Reading founder Steve Saunders grills Cisco's Roland Acra on how he's bringing automation to life inside the data center.
Flash Poll
Upcoming Live Events
March 20-22, 2018, Denver Marriott Tech Center
April 4, 2018, The Westin Dallas Downtown, Dallas
May 14-17, 2018, Austin Convention Center
All Upcoming Live Events
Slideshows
Slideshow: Signs & Celebs for Net Neutrality
More Slideshows
Infographics
SmartNICs aren't just about achieving scale. They also have a major impact in reducing CAPEX and OPEX requirements.
Hot Topics
FCC Ends Net Neutrality
Mari Silbey, Senior Editor, Cable/Video, 12/14/2017
WiCipedia: Cryptocurrency & a Sexism Code Word
Eryn Leavens, Special Features & Copy Editor, 12/15/2017
Disney Buys Fox for $52.4B
Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, 12/14/2017
Iliad's Owner Swoops on Ireland's eir
Ray Le Maistre, International Group Editor, 12/20/2017
Broadcom Ups Its Game in Ethernet Switching
Craig Matsumoto, Editor-in-Chief, Light Reading, 12/19/2017
Upcoming Webinars
Webinar Archive
Animals with Phones
Employee of the Week Click Here
Edna had a particularly charming phone demeanor, though sometimes she was difficult to understand.
Live Digital Audio

Understanding the full experience of women in technology requires starting at the collegiate level (or sooner) and studying the technologies women are involved with, company cultures they're part of and personal experiences of individuals.

During this WiC radio show, we will talk with Nicole Engelbert, the director of Research & Analysis for Ovum Technology and a 23-year telecom industry veteran, about her experiences and perspectives on women in tech. Engelbert covers infrastructure, applications and industries for Ovum, but she is also involved in the research firm's higher education team and has helped colleges and universities globally leverage technology as a strategy for improving recruitment, retention and graduation performance.

She will share her unique insight into the collegiate level, where women pursuing engineering and STEM-related degrees is dwindling. Engelbert will also reveal new, original Ovum research on the topics of artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, security and augmented reality, as well as discuss what each of those technologies might mean for women in our field. As always, we'll also leave plenty of time to answer all your questions live on the air and chat board.

Like Us on Facebook
Twitter Feed
Partner Perspectives - content from our sponsors
All Partner Perspectives