& cplSiteName &

LR Podcast: Cable Nibbles Away at Telco Services

Craig Matsumoto
12/4/2017
50%
50%

This week, we talk with Alan Breznick and Mari Silbey about how business services have become a serious market for the cable operators -- one where they continue skimming market share from the telcos.

Their observations come from our Future of Cable Business Services (FOCBS) conference, which Alan started ten years ago. He was betting on business services becoming a big deal for cable, and it certainly paid off.

You'll recall cable recently had a big industry show, the SCTE Cable-Tec Expo in Denver. Today's podcast seems like a good excuse to point out Alan's report from that show -- the funniest video we've done all year.


Show notes for this podcast:

Alan kicks it off at about the 1:00 mark and Mari's segment begins at around 11:57. SD-WAN is heavy on their minds; here's the coverage from FOCBS:

You'll hear Mari talk about Arris closing its acquisition of Ruckus Wireless, part of the spillover resulting from Broadcom finally acquiring Brocade.

Between Alan and Mari, at around 10:10, I contribute a brief musing about Nokia possibly buying Juniper. According to CNBC, Nokia thought about it and has dropped the idea. As equipment vendors roll up into acquisitions, does anybody else find it surprising to think Nokia is one of the survivors?

Here's my October interview with Nokia CEO Rajeev Suri, along with the latest financial snapshot, showing the company isn't out of the woods yet:

And here's the coverage that kicked off that whole train of thought:

These podcasts are also available on Soundcloud. Download this week's edition at https://soundcloud.com/user-678015351/lr-podcast-120417-future-of-cable-and-of-nokiajuniper.

Music by Christopher Hawes (http://www.smilingcynic.com). © 2006-2014, Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 Unported License.

— Craig Matsumoto, Editor-in-Chief, Light Reading

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
Featured Video
From The Founder
Light Reading is spending much of this year digging into the details of how automation technology will impact the comms market, but let's take a moment to also look at how automation is set to overturn the current world order by the middle of the century.
Flash Poll
Upcoming Live Events
December 5-7, 2017, The Intercontinental Prague
March 20-22, 2018, Denver Marriott Tech Center
April 4, 2018, The Westin Dallas Downtown, Dallas
May 14-17, 2018, Austin Convention Center
All Upcoming Live Events
Slideshows
Slideshow: Meet Philo TV
More Slideshows
Infographics
SmartNICs aren't just about achieving scale. They also have a major impact in reducing CAPEX and OPEX requirements.
Hot Topics
Update: Nokia Denies Reports of Juniper Deal
Craig Matsumoto, Editor-in-Chief, Light Reading, 11/29/2017
Ericsson Hypes 5G After Telcos Slam 5G Hype
Iain Morris, News Editor, 11/28/2017
Where Does Comcast Really Stand on Paid Prioritization?
Mari Silbey, Senior Editor, Cable/Video, 11/29/2017
Sigfox in Peril as Senior Execs Exit – Sources
Iain Morris, News Editor, 11/28/2017
Upcoming Webinars
Webinar Archive
Animals with Phones
Live Digital Audio

Understanding the full experience of women in technology requires starting at the collegiate level (or sooner) and studying the technologies women are involved with, company cultures they're part of and personal experiences of individuals.

During this WiC radio show, we will talk with Nicole Engelbert, the director of Research & Analysis for Ovum Technology and a 23-year telecom industry veteran, about her experiences and perspectives on women in tech. Engelbert covers infrastructure, applications and industries for Ovum, but she is also involved in the research firm's higher education team and has helped colleges and universities globally leverage technology as a strategy for improving recruitment, retention and graduation performance.

She will share her unique insight into the collegiate level, where women pursuing engineering and STEM-related degrees is dwindling. Engelbert will also reveal new, original Ovum research on the topics of artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, security and augmented reality, as well as discuss what each of those technologies might mean for women in our field. As always, we'll also leave plenty of time to answer all your questions live on the air and chat board.

Like Us on Facebook
Twitter Feed
Partner Perspectives - content from our sponsors
All Partner Perspectives