LR Podcast: Cable Nibbles Away at Telco Services

This week, we talk with Alan Breznick and Mari Silbey about how business services have become a serious market for the cable operators -- one where they continue skimming market share from the telcos.

Their observations come from our Future of Cable Business Services (FOCBS) conference, which Alan started ten years ago. He was betting on business services becoming a big deal for cable, and it certainly paid off.

You'll recall cable recently had a big industry show, the SCTE Cable-Tec Expo in Denver. Today's podcast seems like a good excuse to point out Alan's report from that show -- the funniest video we've done all year.





Show notes for this podcast:

Alan kicks it off at about the 1:00 mark and Mari's segment begins at around 11:57. SD-WAN is heavy on their minds; here's the coverage from FOCBS:

You'll hear Mari talk about Arris closing its acquisition of Ruckus Wireless, part of the spillover resulting from Broadcom finally acquiring Brocade.

Between Alan and Mari, at around 10:10, I contribute a brief musing about Nokia possibly buying Juniper. According to CNBC, Nokia thought about it and has dropped the idea. As equipment vendors roll up into acquisitions, does anybody else find it surprising to think Nokia is one of the survivors?

Here's my October interview with Nokia CEO Rajeev Suri, along with the latest financial snapshot, showing the company isn't out of the woods yet:

And here's the coverage that kicked off that whole train of thought:

— Craig Matsumoto, Editor-in-Chief, Light Reading