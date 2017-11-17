Liberty Global Picks UXP Systems' Digital Identity Platform

TORONTO -- UXP Systems, the leader in powering digital identity and user management for operators, announced today that Liberty Global plc “Liberty Global” (NASDAQ: LBTYA, LBTYB, LBTYK, LILA and LILAK), the world’s largest international TV and broadband company, has selected their User Lifecycle Management (ULM) platform as a central component of their B2B digital transformation.

“At Liberty Global, we invest in infrastructure that empowers our customers to make the most of the digital age. This is particularly important in our B2B businesses where we differentiate ourselves in the market by offering truly digital service experiences to our commercial accounts as well as their own employee communities,” said Veenod Kurup, MD and Group CIO at Liberty Global. “Liberty Global Business Solutions is embarking on an exciting new journey with UXP Systems to enable digital engagement and self-management for IT administrators across their various departments and employee groups.”

UXP Systems’ ULM platform will power a pan-European solution that will be rolled out across all of Liberty Global over the next 2 years, initially focusing on small and medium businesses. ULM will enable digital management of users & service entitlements, ensuring businesses can easily manage onboarding and access to LGI business services by role, group and policy. After that, Liberty Global plans to engage the larger enterprise customers and their wholesale businesses.

“We are extremely pleased to have been selected by Liberty Global,” said Ash Kumar, Chief Commercial Officer at UXP Systems. “They are industry leaders who are committed to technological innovation, and in delivering transformational service experiences for their users that help improve and simplify the digital lives of their customers. This is extremely important on the B2B side of any CSP business.”

“The approach of prioritizing the role of digital identity in operator transformation is quickly becoming commonplace among operators as they plan their transformation,” said Mark Mortensen, Research Director and Practice Leader at Analysys Mason. “In this case, we are seeing that this importance is equally relevant and strategic for operators in the B2B Businesses. This is likely to continue across the operator space.”

UXP Systems Inc.