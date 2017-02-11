How Enterprising Can Cable Be?

There's no question that business services have become big business for cable over the last decade. As tracked by Heavy Reading, commercial telecom services have soared from about a $2 billion revenue generator for US MSOs in 2006 to at least a $14 billion bonanza last year. In fact, Comcast and Charter, the two largest US MSOs, will each haul in up to $6 billion in commercial services revenue this year if current trends hold for the fourth quarter.

But, while business services have generally become big business for cable, it's not clear yet whether big businesses will also become big business for the industry. While cable operators have fared quite well with small and midsized firms, it's still an open question whether they can duplicate that feat with larger, more demanding companies with hundreds or thousands of employees, a multitude of locations, much more sophisticated telecom needs than their smaller counterparts and not necessarily the most favorable views about the quality of cable service.

The largest cable operators in the land recognize the challenge at hand. That's why they've been ramping up their business services units with more enterprise experts, adding more fiber links to their plants, targeting DOCSIS 3.1 rollouts to the commercial sector and launching more advanced products and services. For instance, Comcast Business introduced a new "carrier-grade" SD-WAN solution for midsized and large enterprises last spring and Charter Business announced plans to do the same just last month. (See Comcast Woos the Enterprise With SD-WAN and Charter Touts Gig Plans as Earnings Slide.)

In their pursuit of the enterprise market, several major cable operators have also rebranded their business services operations to avoid the perceived stigma of their parent company names. Hence, the former Cablevision Systems adopted both the Lightpath and Optimum brands for its business services units while Charter has adopted the Spectrum brand. In addition, several large MSOs have split their business divisions in two, with one unit focusing on small and midsized firms and the other on the biggest companies.

How well are these various strategies working so far? What kinds of hurdles are cable operators encountering? What other steps do they need to take? Where do they need to focus their efforts right now? And what are their general prospects for success?

