& cplSiteName &

How Enterprising Can Cable Be?

Alan Breznick
11/6/2017
50%
50%

There's no question that business services have become big business for cable over the last decade. As tracked by Heavy Reading, commercial telecom services have soared from about a $2 billion revenue generator for US MSOs in 2006 to at least a $14 billion bonanza last year. In fact, Comcast and Charter, the two largest US MSOs, will each haul in up to $6 billion in commercial services revenue this year if current trends hold for the fourth quarter.

But, while business services have generally become big business for cable, it's not clear yet whether big businesses will also become big business for the industry. While cable operators have fared quite well with small and midsized firms, it's still an open question whether they can duplicate that feat with larger, more demanding companies with hundreds or thousands of employees, a multitude of locations, much more sophisticated telecom needs than their smaller counterparts and not necessarily the most favorable views about the quality of cable service.

The largest cable operators in the land recognize the challenge at hand. That's why they've been ramping up their business services units with more enterprise experts, adding more fiber links to their plants, targeting DOCSIS 3.1 rollouts to the commercial sector and launching more advanced products and services. For instance, Comcast Business introduced a new "carrier-grade" SD-WAN solution for midsized and large enterprises last spring and Charter Business announced plans to do the same just last month. (See Comcast Woos the Enterprise With SD-WAN and Charter Touts Gig Plans as Earnings Slide.)

In their pursuit of the enterprise market, several major cable operators have also rebranded their business services operations to avoid the perceived stigma of their parent company names. Hence, the former Cablevision Systems adopted both the Lightpath and Optimum brands for its business services units while Charter has adopted the Spectrum brand. In addition, several large MSOs have split their business divisions in two, with one unit focusing on small and midsized firms and the other on the biggest companies.

How well are these various strategies working so far? What kinds of hurdles are cable operators encountering? What other steps do they need to take? Where do they need to focus their efforts right now? And what are their general prospects for success?

We will tackle all these questions and more later this month as our "Future of Cable Business Services" conference returns to New York for the 11th straight year. In what promises to be the event's biggest and best edition yet, leading cable, enterprise, MSO partner, Wall Street and vendor experts will review the industry's latest products, technologies and strategies for the commercial market, explore the great opportunities that enterprises and other new sectors offer, examine the major technical and operational challenges that operators face in pursuing these opportunities and recommend ways to overcome the challenges.

Want to learn more about the commercial market opportunities and challenges for cable operators? Join Light Reading in New York on Thursday, November 30 for the 11th annual Future of Cable Business Services event. All cable operators and other service providers get in free.

Key speakers at the main November 30 conference will include: Jeff Lewis, VP of Connectivity Services for Comcast Business; Satya Parimi, group VP of Data and Navisite for Charter's Spectrum Enterprise; Kevin Stephens, executive VP of Altice Business; Nomi Bergman, senior executive officer of Advance/Newhouse; Craig Moffett, senior research analyst at MoffettNathanson; and Chris Bastian, senior VP & CTO at SCTE/ISBE. And that's just for starters.

In addition, for the first time, Light Reading will offer a special half-day workshop on the enterprise market as a bonus for a select group of cable operators and other service providers on November 29, the afternoon before the main conference. Co-hosted by Amdocs, this exclusive, free session, entitled "Digital Strategies for Enterprise Customers," will delve deeply into the opportunities and challenges that the enterprise market poses for cable operators and foster discussion and debate in a more intimate setting than the main conference. Speakers will include: Glenn Katz, VP and general manager, Comcast Business, Enterprise Solutions; Stan Hubbard, director, Communications & Research, MEF17 Program Director, MEF; and Brian Washburn, practice leader, Network Transformation and Cloud Services, Ovum. Click here to check out the agenda.

Plus, once the workshop formally concludes with a networking reception, attendees will all head off to a private suite at Madison Square Garden for a night of NBA action as the New York Knicks take on the Miami Heat. That means there will be even more opportunities for discussion and networking for those who can make the workshop. Sounds like a slam dunk, eh? But better sign up now because the workshop and suite seats are limited and going fast.

So please join us in the Big Apple three weeks from now, just in time for the lighting of the big tree at Rockefeller Center. Sign up for Light Reading's Future of Cable Business Services event on Nov. 29 and 30 at the Westin Times Square in the heart of midtown Manhattan. What better way to kick off the holiday season?

— Alan Breznick, Cable/Video Practice Leader, Light Reading

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
More Blogs from Breznick Unbound
Now that CableLabs and ETSI have begun defining standards, interfaces and software-based network elements, how will the industry proceed with virtualizing the cable architecture?
In a Light Reading webinar Thursday, industry experts will look at how cable operators can cut energy use by deploying distributed access architectures.
While cord-cutting surged in the second quarter and promises to rise again this quarter, could the proliferation of OTT services lead consumers back to pay-TV bundles eventually?
Light Reading is teaming up with Interactive TV Works to support the Interactive Launch Competition, a case-study competition that promotes new TV, broadband and online technologies and apps.
Featured Video
From The Founder
Light Reading is spending much of this year digging into the details of how automation technology will impact the comms market, but let's take a moment to also look at how automation is set to overturn the current world order by the middle of the century.
Flash Poll
Upcoming Live Events
November 10, 2017, The Westin Times Square, New York, NY
November 16, 2017, ExCel Centre, London
November 30, 2017, The Westin Times Square
March 20-22, 2018, Denver Marriott Tech Center
May 14-17, 2018, Austin Convention Center
All Upcoming Live Events
Slideshows
Pics: AT&T Summit Embraces Risky Business
More Slideshows
Infographics
With the mobile ecosystem becoming increasingly vulnerable to security threats, AdaptiveMobile has laid out some of the key considerations for the wireless community.
Hot Topics
Colt: Automation's 'Silent Killer' Is Poor Quality Data
Iain Morris, News Editor, 11/2/2017
AT&T to Make 5G Network Available to First Responders Too
Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, 11/2/2017
Source: Egos 'Cloud' Sprint/T-Mobile Talks
Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, 10/30/2017
Apple Trying to Drop Qualcomm – Report
Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, 10/31/2017
Could Broadcom Possibly Absorb Qualcomm?
Craig Matsumoto, Editor-in-Chief, Light Reading, 11/3/2017
Upcoming Webinars
Webinar Archive
Animals with Phones
Live Digital Audio

Understanding the full experience of women in technology requires starting at the collegiate level (or sooner) and studying the technologies women are involved with, company cultures they're part of and personal experiences of individuals.

During this WiC radio show, we will talk with Nicole Engelbert, the director of Research & Analysis for Ovum Technology and a 23-year telecom industry veteran, about her experiences and perspectives on women in tech. Engelbert covers infrastructure, applications and industries for Ovum, but she is also involved in the research firm's higher education team and has helped colleges and universities globally leverage technology as a strategy for improving recruitment, retention and graduation performance.

She will share her unique insight into the collegiate level, where women pursuing engineering and STEM-related degrees is dwindling. Engelbert will also reveal new, original Ovum research on the topics of artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, security and augmented reality, as well as discuss what each of those technologies might mean for women in our field. As always, we'll also leave plenty of time to answer all your questions live on the air and chat board.

Like Us on Facebook
Twitter Feed
Partner Perspectives - content from our sponsors
The Mobile Broadband Road Ahead
By Kevin Taylor, for Huawei
All Partner Perspectives