CTAM Report Trumpets Cable's Fiber Credentials

Light Reading
News Wire Feed
Light Reading
11/28/2017
NATIONAL HARBOR, Md. -- A new report from CTAM, the industry’s marketing organization entitled “Cable’s Fiber-Forward March,” provides a recent story of how the industry has created powerful capabilities for businesses of all sizes thanks to a revolution in providing direct-to-the-premise fiber connectivity over high-capacity networks. These networks now extend deeper than ever before into the U.S. business community, and are transforming the way enterprises work, communicate and succeed in the marketplace.

“The cable industry has invested billions of dollars to empower businesses with direct, fiber optic networking connections that once were unavailable or unaffordable. Today, businesses ranging from solo entrepreneurs to the most sophisticated of finance, education and health-care industry participants enjoy an unprecedented level of performance and choice in the way they communicate, work and grow their businesses,” said Todd Esenwein, senior director, business services, CTAM.

The report details how cable’s ability to connect customers directly to secure, high-speed fiber lines has ushered in a new era of connectivity, bringing even small businesses a level of performance, speed, and capacity that was once reserved only for the largest corporations and institutions. From Atlanta’s new baseball complex to a rural NJ school district, today’s customers enjoy a range of choices in networking capability, including solutions that deliver data rates as high as 100 gigabits per second.

Cable’s rise to prominence in the fiber domain is significant because it brings business customers newfound communications capabilities that support dramatic advancements. For example, CTAM chronicles numerous examples of how companies can anticipate increased revenues, greater efficiencies and more engaged customers thanks to vastly improved networking capabilities that supplanted their older, slower alternatives.

Cable & Telecommunications Association for Marketing (CTAM)

