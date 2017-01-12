& cplSiteName &

Comcast Business Network Investments in Pa., N.J.

12/7/2017
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. -- Comcast Business today announced it has invested in a significant expansion of its fiber-based network in Chambersburg, reaching more than 20 additional businesses directly and benefiting many more by making the network more accessible. Capable of delivering up to 100 Gigabits-per-second (Gbps) of network capacity, the fiber optic Ethernet network expansion will support advanced services and give Comcast the ability to give new customers, ranging from small and medium-sized organizations to large enterprises, quick access to its network.

While the Comcast Business network already serves many of Chambersburg’s businesses, this concentrated expansion deployed an additional 3.3 miles of fiber in Chambersburg’s eastern corridors. The affected area is from the intersection of Walker Road and Norland Avenue southwest along Walker Road to Phoenix Drive and northwest along Norland Avenue to Fifth Avenue, with extensions along all of Gateway Avenue and portions of Parkwood Drive and Fifth Avenue.

“This is among the most significant infrastructure investments our regional Comcast Business team has made across the Keystone Region, and we're proud to push our network deeper into Chambersburg to help the city’s economic growth,” said Toni Murphy, regional vice president for Comcast Business.

In a separate release:

PHILADELPHIA -- Comcast Business announced it is investing more than $13 million in a major expansion of its fiber-based network throughout Greater Philadelphia and New Jersey, reaching more than 14,000 businesses directly and benefiting thousands more by making the network more accessible and affordable than ever before. Capable of delivering up to 100 Gigabits-per-second (Gbps) of network capacity, the fiber optic Ethernet network expansion will support advanced services and give the company the ability to bring new customers, ranging from small and medium-sized organizations to large enterprises, online more quickly.

While the Comcast Business fiber network already serves thousands of the region’s largest companies and other businesses, this concentrated expansion deploys more than 120 miles of new fiber optic cable across areas such as Center City Philadelphia; King of Prussia, PA; Mount Laurel, Princeton, Somerset and South Plainfield, NJ; and Wilmington, Del; among others. Significant work over the past several months has already begun to provide high-performance Ethernet, Internet and advanced voice solutions to many businesses and organizations, and additional network expansions will continue into the first quarter of 2018. Since 2014, Comcast Business has invested more than $60 million in proactive network expansions in the region, including more than $30 million invested in the City of Philadelphia.

One company that has benefited from recent expansions is global intellectual property law firm Panitch Schwarze Belisario & Nadel, LLP, based in Philadelphia and Wilmington, Del.: “Because capital expense was minimized, our company was able to upgrade both of our locations to a dedicated Internet fiber connection at pricing comparable to what we were paying for a less stable platform,” said Evan Kozierachi, IT Manager for the firm.

With a comprehensive portfolio of Ethernet options, Comcast Business serves schools, businesses, hospitals and other organizations with distributed enterprises that require large amounts of bandwidth, are looking to link multiple sites or branch locations or plan to connect their offices to a third-party data center.

