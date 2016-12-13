& cplSiteName &

Comcast Business Invests $25M for High-Performance Ethernet in Boston, Cambridge

2/15/2017
BOSTON, Mass. -- Comcast Business today announced it is investing $25 million in a major expansion of its fiber-based network in Boston and Cambridge, reaching more than 3,000 businesses directly and benefiting tens of thousands more by making the network more accessible. Capable of delivering up to 100 Gigabits-per-second (Gbps) of network capacity, the fiber optic Ethernet network expansion will support advanced services and give Comcast the ability to bring new customers, ranging from small and medium-sized organizations to large enterprises, online more quickly.

While the Comcast Business fiber network already serves many of Boston's largest companies and hundreds of businesses, this concentrated expansion will deploy more than 40 miles of new fiber optic cable and encompass the Back Bay, Financial District as well as parts of Cambridge. Significant work has already begun over the past few months to provide high-performance Ethernet, Internet and advanced voice solutions to businesses and organizations throughout the city, and additional network expansions will be completed over the next two years.

"This is one of Comcast Business' most significant and innovative infrastructure build-outs to date, and we're proud to be making this investment in Boston and Cambridge," said Steve Walsh, regional vice president for Comcast Business. "As demand for our high-performance Ethernet offerings continues to soar, Comcast Business recognizes the need to respond quickly to new businesses to provide scalable solutions that can meet demand as they grow."

In addition to the higher education facilities, medical industries, law firms and financial services institutions prevalent in Boston, the steady influx of new businesses and startups creates a hotbed of economic development requiring access to the advanced communications solutions Comcast Business offers.

With a comprehensive portfolio of Ethernet options, Comcast Business serves schools, businesses, hospitals and other organizations with distributed enterprises that require large amounts of bandwidth, are looking to link multiple sites or branch locations or plan to connect their offices to a third-party data center.

Nationally, Comcast Business's Ethernet services are delivered over an advanced network that spans more than 153,000 miles. Comcast was the first service provider in the world to offer Metro Ethernet Forum (MEF) CE 2.0 certified Ethernet services and was also the first service provider to achieve all three of the previous CE 1.0 certifications (MEF 9, 14 and 18).

