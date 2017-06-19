& cplSiteName &

Comcast Business Brings D3.1 to New Markets

Light Reading
News Wire Feed
Light Reading
8/22/2017
50%
50%

PHILADELPHIA -- Comcast Business today announced the launch of DOCSIS 3.1-based internet service to business customers in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States including Greater Boston; Greater Philadelphia; New Jersey; and northern Delaware; as well as in Baltimore, MD; Charlottesville, VA; and Washington, D.C. Additional areas throughout the Company's national network footprint will deploy on a rolling basis through the Fall. This expands on the Company's existing DOCSIS 3.1-based internet serviceability in Atlanta, Nashville, Chicago, Detroit, Chattanooga, Huntsville and Miami.

With the continued roll out of its gig-speed network, Comcast's "Business Internet 1 Gig" and "Business Internet 500" speed tiers are now available to business customers in Comcast's Northeast and Mid-Atlantic service areas using the company's existing network, without the need for any costly or disruptive construction of new network facilities.

Businesses of all sizes are moving to cloud-based operations models and placing a premium on high-capacity, high-performance internet connectivity. DOCSIS 3.1 business internet service unleashes a new option for accessing gigabit speeds in any business environment – whether a distributed enterprise with locations across the country or a small business with only a handful of locations. The speed and cost efficiencies afforded by Comcast Business's gig-speed network make it ideally suited for businesses across several industries such as retail, healthcare, manufacturing, hospitality, education and government.

"Comcast is building the nation's largest gig-speed network. We have been at the forefront of DOCSIS 3.1 deployment and today's roll out further demonstrates our commitment to bringing this transformational technology to all businesses in our footprint," said Kevin O'Toole, senior vice president of Product Management at Comcast Business. "Our gig-speed network allows businesses to quickly and easily scale network capacity at their locations to suit their individual needs and to support new technology applications on-site or in the cloud."

Business Internet 1 Gig and Business Internet 500 enables Comcast Business to deploy gigabit service more widely across its existing network and reach more customers. The service tiers serve to complement existing gigabit and multi-gigabit options already available to Comcast Business customers, including Comcast Business Ethernet, which the company launched and has been expanding nationally since 2011. Those services can support speeds of 100 gigabits per second over fiber.

In addition to the markets announced today, Comcast Business plans to launch Business Internet 1 Gig and Business Internet 500 in the majority of its service areas throughout 2017 and into 2018. Pricing for the services varies based on a business's location or number of locations to be served and the services to which the business currently subscribes, and customers can contact their local Comcast salesperson or agent/partner for more information. Businesses already served by Comcast can upgrade to Business Internet 1 Gig or Business Internet 500 by simply calling the Company or visiting: http://business.comcast.com/gig.

Comcast Business

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
From The Founder
NFV's promises of automation and virtualization are intriguing, but what really excites service providers is the massive amount of money they could save.
Flash Poll
Live Streaming Video
Charting the CSP's Future
Six different communications service providers join to debate their visions of the future CSP, following a landmark presentation from AT&T on its massive virtualization efforts and a look back on where the telecom industry has been and where it's going from two industry veterans.
LRTV Documentaries
Three Gets Smart(y), BT Invokes Twitter – The Recap
8|21|17   |     |   (0) comments

From Telecoms.com, a recap of the week's telecoms talking points. It's been a week of gimmicks as Three tests out a pay-as-you-go sub-brand called Smarty; Comcast
Women in Comms Introduction Videos
VMWare VP Brings Women Up With Her
8|16|17   |   6:49   |   (1) comment

It's an art and a science to make mentorship, inclusive leadership, diversity and promotion of high-potential women work, says Honore' LaBourdette, vice president of Global Market Development at VMWare.
LRTV Documentaries
5G Spectrum Wars – The Recap
8|15|17   |   2:22   |   (0) comments

Service provider 3 has filed a lawsuit against Ofcom over 5G spectrum auction in the UK.
LRTV Custom TV
Say What? Facebook Unleashes AI Anarchy – The Recap
8|7|17   |     |   (0) comments

A recap of the week's talking points on Light Reading's sister site, telecoms.com. Facebook AI programmers had a bit of a brain-fade as they allowed one of its AI applications to invent its ...
Women in Comms Introduction Videos
Fujitsu's Women Band Together to Help Girls Do STEM
8|2|17   |   9:35   |   (1) comment

Supporting women both inside and outside of Fujitsu is a top priority of the telecom vendor. Yanbing Li, Fujitsu Network Communication's director of System Software Development & Delivery, shares why it's important, but why there's still a long road ahead.
LRTV Custom TV
If You're Not First, You're Last – The Recap
7|31|17   |   08:18   |   (1) comment

In case you missed it, Amazon's 1% stock increase helped Jeff Bezos dethrone Bill Gates as the richest man in the world. Also, Taiwanese electronics manufacturer
Women in Comms Introduction Videos
AT&T's Tech President Preps Workforce for the Future
7|26|17   |   5:47   |   (10) comments

AT&T is focused on the software-defined network of the future and is reskilling its workforce to get ready too, according to AT&T's President of Technology Development Melissa Arnoldi.
Women in Comms Introduction Videos
Cisco: Mentoring Critical to Attract & Retain Women
7|19|17   |   6:40   |   (1) comment

Liz Centoni, senior vice president and general manager of Cisco's Computing System Product Group, shares why mentoring in all its forms is important for women and what Cisco is doing that's made a difference for women in tech.
LRTV Custom TV
Gigabit LTE With Snapdragon 835
7|12|17   |     |   (1) comment

At an event in Wembley stadium, EE used its live network to demonstrate gigabit LTE using a Sony Xperia XZ Premium smartphone with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chip.
LRTV Custom TV
Implementing Machine Intelligence With Guavus
7|12|17   |     |   (0) comments

Guavus unites big data and machine intelligence, enabling many of the the largest service providers in the world to save money and drive measureable revenue. Learn how applying Machine Intelligence substantially reduces operational costs and in many cases can eliminate subscriber impact, meaning a better subscriber experience and higher NPS.
LRTV Custom TV
Unlocking Customer Experience Insights With Machine Intelligence
7|12|17   |     |   (0) comments

When used to analyze operational data and to drive operational decisions, machine intelligence reduces the number of tasks which require human intervention. Guavus invested in Machine Intelligence early. Learn about the difference between Machine Learning and Machine Intelligence.
Women in Comms Introduction Videos
Verizon VP Talks Network, Career Planning
7|12|17   |   4:49   |   (0) comments

Heidi Hemmer, vice president of Technology, Strategy & Planning at Verizon, shares how bold bets and the future of tech define her career.
Upcoming Live Events
September 28, 2017, Denver, CO
October 18, 2017, Colorado Convention Center - Denver, CO
November 1, 2017, The Royal Garden Hotel
November 1, 2017, The Montcalm Marble Arch
November 2, 2017, 8 Northumberland Avenue, London, UK
November 30, 2017, The Westin Times Square
All Upcoming Live Events
Slideshows
Pics: Rubber Ducks & SD-WAN Take Dallas
More Slideshows
Infographics
With the mobile ecosystem becoming increasingly vulnerable to security threats, AdaptiveMobile has laid out some of the key considerations for the wireless community.
Hot Topics
Intel CEO Leaves Trump Biz Advisory Board
Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, 8/15/2017
Verizon & Friends Bust Through Gigabit LTE in the Lab
Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, 8/21/2017
WiCipedia: Dolly Babes, Manifesto Backlash & 'Brotastic' Failures
Eryn Leavens, Special Features & Copy Editor, 8/18/2017
T-Mobile Turns On First 600MHz 4G Sites
Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, 8/16/2017
Stream or Split, Says Amazon
Aditya Kishore, Practice Leader, Video Transformation, Telco Transformation, 8/16/2017
Like Us on Facebook
Twitter Feed
Upcoming Webinars
Webinar Archive
Animals with Phones
Talk About a Custom-Made Workstation! Click Here
Proper ergonomics indeed.
Live Digital Audio

Understanding the full experience of women in technology requires starting at the collegiate level (or sooner) and studying the technologies women are involved with, company cultures they're part of and personal experiences of individuals.

During this WiC radio show, we will talk with Nicole Engelbert, the director of Research & Analysis for Ovum Technology and a 23-year telecom industry veteran, about her experiences and perspectives on women in tech. Engelbert covers infrastructure, applications and industries for Ovum, but she is also involved in the research firm's higher education team and has helped colleges and universities globally leverage technology as a strategy for improving recruitment, retention and graduation performance.

She will share her unique insight into the collegiate level, where women pursuing engineering and STEM-related degrees is dwindling. Engelbert will also reveal new, original Ovum research on the topics of artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, security and augmented reality, as well as discuss what each of those technologies might mean for women in our field. As always, we'll also leave plenty of time to answer all your questions live on the air and chat board.