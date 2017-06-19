Comcast Business Brings D3.1 to New Markets

PHILADELPHIA -- Comcast Business today announced the launch of DOCSIS 3.1-based internet service to business customers in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States including Greater Boston; Greater Philadelphia; New Jersey; and northern Delaware; as well as in Baltimore, MD; Charlottesville, VA; and Washington, D.C. Additional areas throughout the Company's national network footprint will deploy on a rolling basis through the Fall. This expands on the Company's existing DOCSIS 3.1-based internet serviceability in Atlanta, Nashville, Chicago, Detroit, Chattanooga, Huntsville and Miami.

With the continued roll out of its gig-speed network, Comcast's "Business Internet 1 Gig" and "Business Internet 500" speed tiers are now available to business customers in Comcast's Northeast and Mid-Atlantic service areas using the company's existing network, without the need for any costly or disruptive construction of new network facilities.

Businesses of all sizes are moving to cloud-based operations models and placing a premium on high-capacity, high-performance internet connectivity. DOCSIS 3.1 business internet service unleashes a new option for accessing gigabit speeds in any business environment – whether a distributed enterprise with locations across the country or a small business with only a handful of locations. The speed and cost efficiencies afforded by Comcast Business's gig-speed network make it ideally suited for businesses across several industries such as retail, healthcare, manufacturing, hospitality, education and government.

"Comcast is building the nation's largest gig-speed network. We have been at the forefront of DOCSIS 3.1 deployment and today's roll out further demonstrates our commitment to bringing this transformational technology to all businesses in our footprint," said Kevin O'Toole, senior vice president of Product Management at Comcast Business. "Our gig-speed network allows businesses to quickly and easily scale network capacity at their locations to suit their individual needs and to support new technology applications on-site or in the cloud."

Business Internet 1 Gig and Business Internet 500 enables Comcast Business to deploy gigabit service more widely across its existing network and reach more customers. The service tiers serve to complement existing gigabit and multi-gigabit options already available to Comcast Business customers, including Comcast Business Ethernet, which the company launched and has been expanding nationally since 2011. Those services can support speeds of 100 gigabits per second over fiber.

In addition to the markets announced today, Comcast Business plans to launch Business Internet 1 Gig and Business Internet 500 in the majority of its service areas throughout 2017 and into 2018. Pricing for the services varies based on a business's location or number of locations to be served and the services to which the business currently subscribes, and customers can contact their local Comcast salesperson or agent/partner for more information. Businesses already served by Comcast can upgrade to Business Internet 1 Gig or Business Internet 500 by simply calling the Company or visiting: http://business.comcast.com/gig.

