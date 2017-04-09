Altice USA Targets SMBs With Hosted Voice

NEW YORK -- Altice USA (NYSE: ATUS) today announces that it will introduce its proven proprietary Altice Advanced Business Communications (ABC) Hosted Voice Platform to power the Company’s new cloud based Altice Business Hosted Voice (BHV) product for small and medium-sized business in the U.S. Altice Business serves more than 375,000 businesses across 21 states, with a network that includes over 14,000 fiber-lit locations, more than 8,000 of which are located in the New York metro area.

The ABC Hosted Voice platform was developed by Altice Labs, Altice’s innovation and R&D center, and today it supports more than two million end users globally, providing premium reliability, and geographical and platform redundancy via multiple U.S.-based hosting locations. Voice and service performance is guaranteed via delivery over Altice’s secure private network, ensuring higher quality than services running over the public internet, which are vulnerable to congestion and security issues. For years, Altice USA enterprise customers have enjoyed the flexibility, value, performance and reliability of the Company’s Hosted Voice offerings and now we are extending the benefits with a new platform created especially for small and medium sized businesses.

Altice Business Hosted Voice is a complete cloud-based communications solution that offers a full range of must-have advanced calling features for businesses, including support for mobile workforces. Customers can use the BHV mobile app on Android or iOS devices, to receive and make calls, seamlessly transfer calls between devices, access voicemail remotely and configure call forwarding. Altice BHV is sold on a per-seat basis with competitive flat-rate monthly plans. The service is differentiated from competitive offerings in its inclusion of all necessary equipment, such as new IP phones, cable modem, router and switches, and backup power.

