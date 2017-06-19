Altice USA Forms Altice Business

NEW YORK -- Altice USA (NYSE: ATUS), one of the largest broadband communications and video services providers in the United States, today announces that it has brought together its Lightpath, Optimum Business and Suddenlink Business brands under one group – Altice Business -- to create a best-in-class national provider of data, voice, video and managed services for business customers. As part of this effort, Altice Business will standardize its product portfolio footprint-wide, providing customers with access to the services that meet their needs, regardless of size or region, and creating more value and choice.

Altice USA is a subsidiary of Altice N.V. (Euronext: ATC, ATCB), a leading global telecommunications, media and entertainment company. Altice Business in the U.S. serves more than 375,000 businesses across 21 states, with a network that includes over 14,000 fiber-lit locations, more than 8,000 of which are located in the New York metro area.

“Creating a national Altice Business organization with unified leadership sets the foundation for the delivery of unique and flexible business telecom offerings, leading to an exceptional customer experience,” said Hakim Boubazine, Co-President and Chief Operating Officer, Altice USA. “We have served business customers for several decades through our Optimum, Suddenlink and Lightpath business brands, and this approach enables us to provide a higher level of service, offer a broader product array, and customize ideal technology solutions for Altice Business customers.”

In the U.S., Altice Business is organized around key customer segments: small, mid-size, enterprise, carrier and international businesses. The leadership team comprises executives from Lightpath, Optimum Business and Suddenlink Business, and is strategically aligned to each of the core customer segments.

Altice Business is standardizing product offerings across the footprint, making both DOCSIS and optical data products available to all customers based on unique business requirements. Managed WiFi and Cloud Backup, previously offered to a portion of the footprint, are the first value-added services to be made available across the 21 states the Company serves. Altice will also bring to the U.S. market products developed by Altice Labs, Altice’s innovation and R&D center based in Portugal.

