Altice Connects NJ Schools to Broadband

NEW YORK -- Altice USA announces today that its Lightpath division has connected an additional 47 New Jersey schools and school districts to its 100 percent fiber network for high-speed broadband services. This effort is through the company’s participation in a purchasing cooperative created via the New Jersey Department of Education’s Digital Readiness for Learning and Assessment Project (DRLAP), bringing the total number of schools connected by Altice USA’s Lightpath under the program to more than 110 over the last two years.
Altice USA is a subsidiary of Altice N.V. (Euronext: ATC, ATCB), a leading global telecommunications, media and entertainment company. Through its Lightpath, Optimum Business and Suddenlink Business branded services, Altice USA serves more than 375,000 businesses across 20 states, with a network that includes over 14,000 fiber-lit locations, more than 8,000 of which are located in the New York metro area. Altice USA’s Lightpath provides managed services, powerful fiber-based voice and data offerings that deliver high speeds and connectivity at a strong value for the education market.
In 2015, DRLAP selected what is now called the Educational Services Commission of New Jersey (ESCNJ) to administer a purchasing cooperative that would make it simpler and more cost-effective for K-12 schools in New Jersey to buy broadband services. Altice USA’s Lightpath is one of an exclusive set of service providers selected by the cooperative and has consistently been a top performer in connecting schools via the initiative.
