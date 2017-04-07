Atlantic Broadband to Acquire MetroCast for $1.4B

MONTREAL -- Today Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSX: CCA) announced that its subsidiary, Atlantic Broadband has entered into a definitive agreement with Harron Communications, L.P. to purchase all of its cable systems operating under the MetroCast brand name (“MetroCast”). Cogeco Communications will finance this acquisition through its Atlantic Broadband subsidiary with a combination of committed secured debt provided by two banks and an equity investment by Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (“CDPQ”).

MetroCast’s networks pass close to 236,000 homes and businesses in New Hampshire, Maine, Pennsylvania, Maryland and Virginia and serve approximately 120,000 Internet, 76,000 video and 37,000 telephony customers. Calendar 2017 revenue is expected to be US$230 million and Adjusted EBITDA is projected to be US$121 million.

“The acquisition of the MetroCast cable systems allows Atlantic Broadband to increase its presence in the growing and lucrative U.S. cable market,” said Louis Audet, President and Chief Executive Officer of Cogeco Communications Inc., the parent company of Atlantic Broadband. “The MetroCast systems are a strong strategic fit for Atlantic Broadband. With this acquisition, we are increasing our customer base in attractive markets adjacent to the ones we currently serve. Under the guidance of Atlantic Broadband’s best-in-class management team, we are in a unique position to grow our customer base, revenues and profits.”

Cogeco Communications Inc.