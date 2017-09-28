& cplSiteName &

Comcast's Watson & ARRIS's McClelland Join SCTE•ISBE Cable-Tec Expo

9/28/2017
Exton, PA -- Comcast Cable President and CEO Dave Watson and ARRIS CEO Bruce McClelland will cap off the strongest opening day lineup in SCTE•ISBE Cable-Tec Expo history when they offer insights on technology and business at the Annual Awards Luncheon on Wednesday, October 18, in Denver.

Watson and McClelland will share thoughts on technology and innovation during the noon luncheon panel discussion in the Mile High Ballroom in the Colorado Convention Center. The two executives join two other CEOs—Mike Fries, CEO of Liberty Global, and Tom Rutledge, Chairman and CEO of Charter Communications—on the Cable-Tec Expo opening day agenda. The luncheon panel will be moderated by Jeff Baumgartner, technology editor of Multichannel News.

The luncheon panel will closely follow a star-studded Opening General Session that will include an opening keynote conversation between Fries and Tony Werner, President, Technology and Product of Comcast Cable, a closing keynote address by Rutledge, and other insights from the Expo co-chairs: Altice USA Vice Chairman, Business Development–Network and Technology Services Terry Cordova and Charter Executive Vice President of Engineering and IT Jim Blackley. The Opening General Session also will feature an operations panel with Debi Picciolo, senior vice president of operations, West Region for Charter Communications; Ed Marchetti, senior vice president, technical operations, customer experience for Comcast; Patricia Martin, vice president, service assurance for Cox; and moderator Leslie Ellis, Multichannel News technology columnist and president of Ellis Edits.

“Nowhere is SCTE•ISBE’s role as the center of gravity for technology implementation and deployment more evident than at SCTE•ISBE Cable-Tec Expo,” said Mark Dzuban, President and CEO of SCTE•ISBE. “The insights of Dave Watson and Bruce McClelland—together with those of our Opening General Session speakers and others—will provide our attendees with an enriched understanding of the opportunities that are ahead for our industry and the technologies that are the foundation for business strategies success.”

As President and CEO of Comcast Cable, Watson is responsible for all business aspects of the Company’s cable operations. Previously, Watson served as Chief Operating Officer where he drove the operating strategy and execution that have led the phenomenal growth of Comcast Cable into the nation’s largest ISP and one of the largest video providers.

As CEO, McClelland is responsible for ARRIS’s growth strategy, including driving the company’s leadership in video, broadband, and wireless and expansion into enterprise and new vertical markets. Prior to being named CEO, McClelland was President of ARRIS’s Network & Cloud and Global Services business, establishing ARRIS as a broadband network leader.

Comcast Corp. (Nasdaq: CMCSA, CMCSK)
Arris Group Inc. (Nasdaq: ARRS)

