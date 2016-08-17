& cplSiteName &

Women Who Tech Gives $85K to Female-Led VR & AI Startups

Light Reading
News Wire Feed
Light Reading
2/17/2017
50%
50%

NEW YORK -- Women Who Tech, a national nonprofit working in partnership with craigslist founder Craig Newmark to break down barriers to women in the tech industry, announced the winners of the Women Startup Challenge VR and AI. The "Shark Tank-style" competition was held before an audience of tech industry executives at Google's New York campus in Chelsea.

Didimo of Clayton, California received the grand prize -- a cash grant of $50,000 from the Craig Newmark Philanthropic Fund as well as $15,000 in legal services from Paul Hastings LLP. Didimo automatically creates 3D virtual characters from a single photo; in about 2 minutes it creates a lifelike avatar that can speak, move, and represent you in a 3D world. Platform agnostic and compatible with all 3D environments, their technology can be used in games, social media, film, AR, and VR.

"We are grateful to Women Who Tech for believing in our mission and helping bring Didimo to the whole world. It was an exciting night, preparing the pitch for the event was enriching, and we were given the opportunity of sharing why we build Didimo with everyone. It has been an honor to share the stage with other amazing companies," said Didimo Cofounder Veronica Orvalho.

"This is our fourth competition," said Allyson Kapin, founder of Women Who Tech. "We've received many hundreds of submissions from female entrepreneurs whose product ideas are often brilliant and disruptive, and a few that could even be the 'next big thing.' We're just scratching the surface of the pent-up talent, as you see from the caliber of today's winners. It's all about giving women in tech some well-deserved recognition and support."

The competition's runners-up were Spirit AI and Addicaid, both located in New York. Both will receive $10,000 in legal services from Paul Hastings LLP.

Spirit AI is developing tools to craft more expressive characters, stories, and worlds in games and VR; players can communicate naturally with characters, be deeply understood, and have unique conversations. With this technology, they're also combating online harassment in multiplayer video games.

Addicaid is a digital addiction wellness platform for individuals with substance and process disorders, as well as for friends and family coping with loved ones in care. Addicaid is a dashboard for treatment centers and insurance companies to facilitate care delivery in an organized, intelligent, cost-effective manner.

The competition featured 10 finalists from a pool of nearly 200 entries from around the country, representing women-led startups working in the areas of virtual reality (VR) and artificial intelligence (AI). All are in the forefront of VR and AI innovation and included ventures building self-driving non-automotive vehicles, 3-D immersive cameras, drone technologies, wearable tech for gaming, and other innovative technologies.

"Supporting women in tech is a big deal," said craigslist founder Craig Newmark. "The tech industry needs more women. We need their perspective and talent. But many aren't getting a fair shake. Only 10 percent of investor money goes to women-led startups, and yet women-led companies deliver a 35 percent higher return than those led by men. We need to level the playing field."

The panel of judges who selected the winners included investors Kate Shillo (Director, Galvanize Ventures), Kai Bond (Principal, Comcast Ventures), and Lisa Stone (Entrepreneur and Cofounder, BlogHer).

Other sponsors included startup investors Fred and Joanne Wilson, and the global law firm Paul Hastings, LLP, which will provide $35,000 in pro bono legal services.

Today's competition marks the fourth Women Startup Challenge since June 2015. To date more than 1,500 women-led startups have participated and nearly $1M in cash and other prizes have been awarded to winners and finalists.

Women Who Tech

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
Women in Comms Audio
Archived Audio
Twitter Feed
Women's Watercooler
Discussion Boards
February 17, 2017 11:13:12 AM
The career-break penalty
Sarah Thomas
February 17, 2017 10:25:33 AM
Risk taking differences
Sarah Thomas
February 17, 2017 9:51:21 AM
Upcoming WiC Events!
Sarah Thomas
January 11, 2017 12:47:08 PM
Chatbots: a big opp for women?
Sarah Thomas
December 16, 2016 12:35:29 PM
Why do ambitious women have flat heads?
ErynLeavens
October 12, 2016 11:44:12 AM
Join us in London on Tuesday!
Sarah Thomas
September 23, 2016 10:59:01 AM
women in PE
Sarah Thomas
September 13, 2016 9:44:24 AM
WiC Virtual Book Group?
TeleWRTRLiz
Contribute Here
Upcoming Live Events
March 22, 2017, The Curtis Hotel, Denver, CO
May 15, 2017, Austin Convention Center - Austin, TX
All Upcoming Live Events
Women in Comms Poll
ENTER WIC's LEADING LIGHTS AWARDS
Know an inspiring woman, tech pioneer or female-led startup to watch?

 Nominate her in WiC's annual Leading Lights Awards here!
Infographics
Women in Comms Video
LRTV Documentaries
Twilight Star Authors AI Paper
1|24|17   |   00:46   |   (0) comments

Actress Kristen Stewart, best known for starring in the Twilight movies, has co-authored an academic paper on the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in a short film she has directed.
LRTV Interviews
Heavy Reading: The Changing Data Center Landscape
1|12|17   |   6:05   |   (1) comment

At Light Reading's 2020 Vision event in Rome, Heavy Reading's Senior Analyst Roz Roseboro talks about how virtualization is impacting data center evolution and how that evolution is affecting the relationship between service providers, data center operators and public cloud providers.
Women in Comms Introduction Videos
Intel Manager: Develop a Career Game Plan
12|14|16   |   4:37   |   (2) comments

Don't leave your career to chance -- make a plan, find an advocate and build a support network, advises Intel Engineering Manager Lorna Keane.
LRTV Interviews
No Stopping Cable's Ethernet Gains
12|9|16   |     |   (0) comments

Vertical Systems' Erin Dunne explains why US cable operators, which now command a record-high 26% of the Ethernet market, will keep boosting their share.
LRTV Interviews
Can Cable Climb Upmarket?
12|7|16   |     |   (0) comments

Carol Wilson and Alan Breznick assess cable's prospects for winning more enterprises in a landscape rocked by corporate M&A activity.
Women in Comms Introduction Videos
TalkTalk Exec: Find Your North Star at Work
12|7|16   |   3:38   |   (1) comment

Women need to find their purpose, a professional North Star, and create a personal board for themselves, according to Alex Tempest, director of partners at TalkTalk Business.
Women in Comms Introduction Videos
Korn Ferry Consultant: How to Find, Cultivate & Be the Best Talent
11|30|16   |   4:10   |   (2) comments

Erin Callaghan, a managing consultant for Korn Ferry Futurestep, shares strategies for companies to improve how they recruit and for women to ensure they don't get lost in the pipeline.
Women in Comms Introduction Videos
Meet the Future Workforce: New Faces, Expectations & Motivations
10|19|16   |   5:33   |   (2) comments

Millennials and their younger peers, Gen Z, expect more out of their network and more out of their work. Intel's Lynn Comp shares how the industry can prepare for this new generation of workers.
Women in Comms Introduction Videos
Windstream Puts the Person in Company Personality
10|12|16   |   4:22   |   (2) comments

When it comes to company culture, Windstream focuses on the network and the people behind it, with an emphasis on the latter, its SVP of Carrier Operations Beth Lackey says.
Women in Comms Introduction Videos
How to See Clearly Through the Workplace Gender Lens
10|5|16   |   4:28   |   (1) comment

There are differences in how men and women experience culture in the workplace, and Vodafone America's Megan Doberneck explains how to create one that benefits everyone.
LRTV Interviews
Verizon Takes Next Step on Biz Virtualization Journey
9|26|16   |   4:38   |   (2) comments

At September's NFV & Carrier SDN event in Denver, Light Reading sat down with Victoria Lonker, director of Product and New Business Innovation at Verizon, to chat about where the carrier is with delivering virtualized services to business customers.
Between the CEOs
CEO Chat: Intel's Alexis Black Bjorlin
8|17|16   |   06:23   |   (0) comments

Join us for an in-depth interview between Steve Saunders of Light Reading and Alexis Black Bjorlin of Intel as they discuss the release of the company's Silicon Photonics platform, its performance, long-term prospects, customer expectations and much more.