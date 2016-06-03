& cplSiteName &

Women Who Tech Announces AI Startup Finalists

Light Reading
News Wire Feed
Light Reading
1/10/2017
50%
50%

NEW YORK -- Women Who Tech, a national nonprofit working to break down barriers to women in the tech and startup industry, in partnership with Craig Newmark, announced the 10 finalists selected for its fourth Women Startup Challenge pitch competition, a nationwide contest that will focus on showcasing and funding women-led startups working in the areas of virtual reality (VR) and artificial intelligence (AI). The competition is co-sponsored by startup investors Fred and Joanne Wilson, and will award $50,000 as a cash grant, $35,000 in pro bono legal services by global law firm Paul Hastings, LLP, among other startup friendly services.

"We received close to 200 entries from women-led startups who are at the forefront of VR and AI. These ventures are building virtual limbs, self-driving non-automotive vehicles, 3-D immersive cameras, drone technologies and wearable tech for gaming. It's vitally important that women and their companies get properly supported so that their perspective on these life changing products is brought to market," said Allyson Kapin, founder of Women Who Tech.

The 10 finalists, who hail from California, Massachusetts, New York and Texas (see descriptions below), will appear together February 15, at the Google's New York campus in Chelsea. One grand prize winner will be selected in the course of a "shark-tank style" competition. More details here: www.womenwhotech.com.

The panel of judges who will be selecting the winners of the Challenge consist of investors Kate Shillo (Director, Galvanize Ventures), Kai Bond (Principal, Comcast Ventures), and Lisa Stone (Entrepreneur and Cofounder, BlogHer).

"The creativity and accomplishment of a lot of women in this highly technical field is impressive," said craigslist founder Newmark. "The startup challenge is about matching opportunity with talent. It's about opening doors. We can't make that happen fast enough."

This marks the fourth Women Startup Challenge since June 2015. To date more than 1,500 women-led startups have participated and nearly $1M in cash and other prizes have been awarded to winners and finalists.

Women Who Tech

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
Women in Comms Audio
Archived Audio
Twitter Feed
Women's Watercooler
Discussion Boards
December 16, 2016 12:35:29 PM
Why do ambitious women have flat heads?
ErynLeavens
October 12, 2016 11:44:12 AM
Join us in London on Tuesday!
Sarah Thomas
September 23, 2016 10:59:01 AM
women in PE
Sarah Thomas
September 13, 2016 9:44:24 AM
WiC Virtual Book Group?
TeleWRTRLiz
June 30, 2016 6:41:14 PM
Returnships?
Sarah Thomas
June 13, 2016 3:46:41 PM
Working harder than everyone else???
TeleWRTRLiz
June 3, 2016 2:35:00 PM
The assertiveness penalty
Sarah Thomas
June 3, 2016 12:34:16 PM
AT&T's 2015 Diversity & Inclusion Report
Sarah Thomas
Contribute Here
Women in Comms Poll
Intel Capital Diversity Fund
Know a female-led, communications-focused startup worthy of Intel's $125M Capital Diversity Fund?

Tell us more about it here!
Infographics
TechDay presents evidence, in infographic form, that suggests that while women in tech have made progress this year, there is still a long way to go.
Women in Comms Video
Women in Comms Introduction Videos
Intel Manager: Develop a Career Game Plan
12|14|16   |   4:37   |   (2) comments

Don't leave your career to chance -- make a plan, find an advocate and build a support network, advises Intel Engineering Manager Lorna Keane.
LRTV Interviews
No Stopping Cable's Ethernet Gains
12|9|16   |     |   (0) comments

Vertical Systems' Erin Dunne explains why US cable operators, which now command a record-high 26% of the Ethernet market, will keep boosting their share.
LRTV Interviews
Can Cable Climb Upmarket?
12|7|16   |     |   (0) comments

Carol Wilson and Alan Breznick assess cable's prospects for winning more enterprises in a landscape rocked by corporate M&A activity.
Women in Comms Introduction Videos
TalkTalk Exec: Find Your North Star at Work
12|7|16   |   3:38   |   (1) comment

Women need to find their purpose, a professional North Star, and create a personal board for themselves, according to Alex Tempest, director of partners at TalkTalk Business.
Women in Comms Introduction Videos
Korn Ferry Consultant: How to Find, Cultivate & Be the Best Talent
11|30|16   |   4:10   |   (2) comments

Erin Callaghan, a managing consultant for Korn Ferry Futurestep, shares strategies for companies to improve how they recruit and for women to ensure they don't get lost in the pipeline.
Women in Comms Introduction Videos
Meet the Future Workforce: New Faces, Expectations & Motivations
10|19|16   |   5:33   |   (2) comments

Millennials and their younger peers, Gen Z, expect more out of their network and more out of their work. Intel's Lynn Comp shares how the industry can prepare for this new generation of workers.
Women in Comms Introduction Videos
Windstream Puts the Person in Company Personality
10|12|16   |   4:22   |   (2) comments

When it comes to company culture, Windstream focuses on the network and the people behind it, with an emphasis on the latter, its SVP of Carrier Operations Beth Lackey says.
Women in Comms Introduction Videos
How to See Clearly Through the Workplace Gender Lens
10|5|16   |   4:28   |   (1) comment

There are differences in how men and women experience culture in the workplace, and Vodafone America's Megan Doberneck explains how to create one that benefits everyone.
LRTV Interviews
Verizon Takes Next Step on Biz Virtualization Journey
9|26|16   |   4:38   |   (2) comments

At September's NFV & Carrier SDN event in Denver, Light Reading sat down with Victoria Lonker, director of Product and New Business Innovation at Verizon, to chat about where the carrier is with delivering virtualized services to business customers.
Between the CEOs
CEO Chat: Intel's Alexis Black Bjorlin
8|17|16   |   06:23   |   (0) comments

Join us for an in-depth interview between Steve Saunders of Light Reading and Alexis Black Bjorlin of Intel as they discuss the release of the company's Silicon Photonics platform, its performance, long-term prospects, customer expectations and much more.
Women in Comms Introduction Videos
Fujitsu Sales Leader Shares Lessons Learned
7|27|16   |   5:12   |   (1) comment

As Fujitsu's only female sales leader, Annie Bogue knows the importance of asking for what you want, being flexible (she's been relocated five times), keeping a meticulous calendar, 'leaning in,' working harder than everyone else around you, being aware and more.
Women in Comms Introduction Videos
Ciena's VP Offers a Career Crash Course
7|20|16   |   4:14   |   (4) comments

How did Ciena's Vice President of Sales, Angela Finn, carve out her career path? Simple, she tells WiC. She stayed true to her company, customers and principles. She shares her advice for women on how to be authentic and credible, as well as for companies that want to make a real change to their culture and practices.