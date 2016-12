WiCipedia: Wrapping Up 2016, Vocal Fry & Pinterest Diversity

Vocal fry needs to go



Great video and description of vocal fry, really summed it up well. I'd have to agree with the NPR reporter, I find vocal fry to be extremely irritating...I always wondered why all the Kardashian sisters sounded the same (even their mom?!?!) ;)Vocal fry comes across as stuck up and disingenuous - why would you want to sound like everyone else? I've made a concerted effort to avoid vocal upticks/upspeak as well which I think is something a lot of women struggle with (where your voice raises, often when you're nervous, and everything you say starts to sound like a question).On the flip side, this piece on NPR's Fresh Air makes a good point that "People are busy policing women's language and nobody is policing older or younger men's language."