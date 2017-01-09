WiCipedia: Uber's Charity Drive & Boys Buck Bro Culture

An article in The New York Times profiles how boys can avoid being exposed to bro culture at an early age. This ensures that the next generation will hopefully be able to avoid Uber-esque scandals down the road. The author provides tips for adults such as reframing language, especially from male role models, and keeping an eye on how early social media usage and sports team involvement impacts gender perception. Meanwhile, male students at several grad schools have started up male ally groups for their female counterparts, Forbes reports. These groups, such as the "Manbassadors" at UC Berkeley, share info about unconscious bias and wage gaps and stage bro culture interventions to try to reset the gender balance in their environments. We totally support these rad feminists. (See WiCipedia: The Cool Tech Girl & Rallycross Racing and WiCipedia: Male Allies, Co-Working Spaces & Automation.)
A new survey on tech and startup culture by Women Who Tech has rounded up some interesting findings from 750 women and 200 men who all work in tech. The survey covers the experiences of women avoiding talking about certain topics, such as their families, at the office, and some less-than-appropriate locales for work meetings, among many other topics that differentiate women's experiences from men's. These stereotypes we keep hearing about are not outlandish, extreme examples of the circumstances that some women find themselves in when working in the tech industry; rather, they appear to be a blueprint for life in tech as a woman. See below for a sneak peek and head on over to Women Who Tech for the full rundown. (See Hey Men of Silicon Valley, Stop Being Creepy!)
There seem to be a bunch of new holidays springing up around working women, and Women's Equality Day snuck by without much fanfare this past weekend. Levo explains that the day is actually a historic commemoration of the women's right to vote in 1920, though because this did not include other racial minorities, it's more like White Women's Equality Day. Levo has a couple tips about how to acknowledge the voting rights, though one of them rings the truest: "Acknowledge how far we've come; remember how far we have to go." Forbes has a few more, but these ones involve robots. (See Equal Pay Day: Time to Get Paychecks in Check and Happy Women's Day: How Are You Being Bold for Change?)
Some companies are better than others about gender diversity, and Evite has quietly snuck to the front of the pack. In an open letter on Medium, CEO Victor Cho candidly explains his personal history with tech, and his company's accomplishments in creating a diverse employee base. Cho writes, "Females now make up: 60% of our total employees, 63% of our managers, 57% of Directors and above, and 40% of our technology and product employees. We have built a truly balanced tribe that has bucked the overall market trend and puts us well beyond the top 10% of diverse companies as reported by Diversity, Inc." Interestingly, the online invitation company doesn't use the typical minority quotas to round out its ranks, though diversity is a frequent topic between managers and teams, just not in the same ways as other tech companies. Cho's (very visually mapped out) hiring plan is less about diversity and more about finding the right candidate for the job, and companies currently in the hot seat might benefit from taking a look. (See Does Facebook Have a Code for Gender Bias?, AT&T AI Director on Diversity in Data Mining and Google Ordered to Turn Over Some Pay Details.)
It's an art and a science to make mentorship, inclusive leadership, diversity and promotion of high-potential women work, says Honore' LaBourdette, vice president of Global Market Development at VMware.
Supporting women both inside and outside of Fujitsu is a top priority of the telecom vendor. Yanbing Li, Fujitsu Network Communication's director of System Software Development & Delivery, shares why it's important, but why there's still a long road ahead.
Liz Centoni, senior vice president and general manager of Cisco's Computing System Product Group, shares why mentoring in all its forms is important for women and what Cisco is doing that's made a difference for women in tech.
At Light Reading's Big Communications Event in Austin, Texas, Global Capacity's VP of Marketing Mary Stanhope talks about how the demand for bandwidth is changing the way service providers deliver broadband services.
5G will bring job opportunities for women in telco and IT, as well as a whole new era of communications for consumers and industries of all kinds, says
Caroline Chan, vice president and general manager of the 5G Infrastructure Division at Intel.
Companies make more money when there are women in leadership, Boingo CMO Dawn Callahan says. She shares why there can never be too many women in leadership roles in the tech industry and how to increase today's numbers.