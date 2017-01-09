& cplSiteName &

WiCipedia: Uber's Charity Drive & Boys Buck Bro Culture

Eryn Leavens
9/1/2017
50%
50%

This week in our WiCipedia roundup: Uber crashes towards redemption; preventing boys from becoming bros; Women's Equality Day; and more.

Join Women in Comms for its upcoming networking breakfast in Denver, Colorado, on September 28, where we'll be tackling the question "What's the matter with the tech industry?"

  • Still reeling from ongoing media scandals, Uber is trying to redeem itself with good deeds. The company is granting $1.2 million to Girls Who Code, and has pledged $3 million in diversity-related donations over a three-year period, TechCrunch reports. Not everyone is buying the altruistic presentation though. GantNews explains that many don't think women in tech organizations should accept money from a company that historically hasn't prioritized women. Several non-profits, including Black Girls Code, Girl Develop It and the Anita Borg Institute, have turned down funding or partnerships with Uber. Others have said that Uber's efforts are misguided, and that the company should "help the women who Uber hurt first. There are hundreds of 'em." (See Uber Does Housekeeping Amongst CEO Strategizing, Uber Investor Sues to Kick Kalanick Off Board and Uber's New Boss? Expedia CEO Is Chosen One.)

  • An article in The New York Times profiles how boys can avoid being exposed to bro culture at an early age. This ensures that the next generation will hopefully be able to avoid Uber-esque scandals down the road. The author provides tips for adults such as reframing language, especially from male role models, and keeping an eye on how early social media usage and sports team involvement impacts gender perception. Meanwhile, male students at several grad schools have started up male ally groups for their female counterparts, Forbes reports. These groups, such as the "Manbassadors" at UC Berkeley, share info about unconscious bias and wage gaps and stage bro culture interventions to try to reset the gender balance in their environments. We totally support these rad feminists. (See WiCipedia: The Cool Tech Girl & Rallycross Racing and WiCipedia: Male Allies, Co-Working Spaces & Automation.)

    This Is What a Feminist Looks Like
    (Source: Forbes)
    (Source: Forbes)

  • A new survey on tech and startup culture by Women Who Tech has rounded up some interesting findings from 750 women and 200 men who all work in tech. The survey covers the experiences of women avoiding talking about certain topics, such as their families, at the office, and some less-than-appropriate locales for work meetings, among many other topics that differentiate women's experiences from men's. These stereotypes we keep hearing about are not outlandish, extreme examples of the circumstances that some women find themselves in when working in the tech industry; rather, they appear to be a blueprint for life in tech as a woman. See below for a sneak peek and head on over to Women Who Tech for the full rundown. (See Hey Men of Silicon Valley, Stop Being Creepy!)

    How Would You Categorize Your Harassment?
    (Source: Women Who Tech)
    (Source: Women Who Tech)

  • There seem to be a bunch of new holidays springing up around working women, and Women's Equality Day snuck by without much fanfare this past weekend. Levo explains that the day is actually a historic commemoration of the women's right to vote in 1920, though because this did not include other racial minorities, it's more like White Women's Equality Day. Levo has a couple tips about how to acknowledge the voting rights, though one of them rings the truest: "Acknowledge how far we've come; remember how far we have to go." Forbes has a few more, but these ones involve robots. (See Equal Pay Day: Time to Get Paychecks in Check and Happy Women's Day: How Are You Being Bold for Change?)

  • Some companies are better than others about gender diversity, and Evite has quietly snuck to the front of the pack. In an open letter on Medium, CEO Victor Cho candidly explains his personal history with tech, and his company's accomplishments in creating a diverse employee base. Cho writes, "Females now make up: 60% of our total employees, 63% of our managers, 57% of Directors and above, and 40% of our technology and product employees. We have built a truly balanced tribe that has bucked the overall market trend and puts us well beyond the top 10% of diverse companies as reported by Diversity, Inc." Interestingly, the online invitation company doesn't use the typical minority quotas to round out its ranks, though diversity is a frequent topic between managers and teams, just not in the same ways as other tech companies. Cho's (very visually mapped out) hiring plan is less about diversity and more about finding the right candidate for the job, and companies currently in the hot seat might benefit from taking a look. (See Does Facebook Have a Code for Gender Bias?, AT&T AI Director on Diversity in Data Mining and Google Ordered to Turn Over Some Pay Details.)

    — Eryn Leavens, Special Features & Copy Editor, Light Reading

    (0)  | 
    Comment  | 
    Print  | 
    • Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
    Women in Comms Audio
    Archived Audio
    Twitter Feed
    Women's Watercooler
    Discussion Boards
    May 9, 2017 11:13:04 AM
    UN Women HeForShe
    spc_Dunphy
    April 27, 2017 1:54:38 PM
    Do you know women in tech?
    Sarah Thomas
    March 5, 2017 12:08:01 PM
    Swedish Mansplaining
    ErynLeavens
    March 3, 2017 3:24:50 PM
    Women's History Month
    Sarah Thomas
    February 24, 2017 12:15:59 PM
    The career-break penalty
    Sarah Thomas
    February 17, 2017 10:25:33 AM
    Risk taking differences
    Sarah Thomas
    February 17, 2017 9:51:21 AM
    Upcoming WiC Events!
    Sarah Thomas
    January 11, 2017 12:47:08 PM
    Chatbots: a big opp for women?
    Sarah Thomas
    Contribute Here
    Upcoming Live Events
    September 28, 2017, Denver, CO
    November 1, 2017, The Royal Garden Hotel
    All Upcoming Live Events
    Women in Comms Poll
    WOMEN IN COMMS: SHARE YOUR STORY WITH US
    WiC wants to hear your stories, experiences and impressions of the comms industry.

     Take our short survey here!
    Infographics
    AppDynamics highlights the tech segments where women are the most prevalent and showcases a few making a big difference in their field.
    Women in Comms Video
    Women in Comms Introduction Videos
    VMware VP Brings Women Up With Her
    8|16|17   |   6:49   |   (1) comment

    It's an art and a science to make mentorship, inclusive leadership, diversity and promotion of high-potential women work, says Honore' LaBourdette, vice president of Global Market Development at VMware.
    Women in Comms Introduction Videos
    Fujitsu's Women Band Together to Help Girls Do STEM
    8|2|17   |   9:35   |   (1) comment

    Supporting women both inside and outside of Fujitsu is a top priority of the telecom vendor. Yanbing Li, Fujitsu Network Communication's director of System Software Development & Delivery, shares why it's important, but why there's still a long road ahead.
    Women in Comms Introduction Videos
    AT&T's Tech President Preps Workforce for the Future
    7|26|17   |   5:47   |   (10) comments

    AT&T is focused on the software-defined network of the future and is reskilling its workforce to get ready too, according to AT&T's President of Technology Development Melissa Arnoldi.
    Women in Comms Introduction Videos
    Cisco: Mentoring Critical to Attract & Retain Women
    7|19|17   |   6:40   |   (1) comment

    Liz Centoni, senior vice president and general manager of Cisco's Computing System Product Group, shares why mentoring in all its forms is important for women and what Cisco is doing that's made a difference for women in tech.
    Women in Comms Introduction Videos
    Verizon VP Talks Network, Career Planning
    7|12|17   |   4:49   |   (0) comments

    Heidi Hemmer, vice president of Technology, Strategy & Planning at Verizon, shares how bold bets and the future of tech define her career.
    LRTV Interviews
    Global Capacity: Bandwidth Demand Driving Ethernet Growth
    7|6|17   |   6:37   |   (0) comments

    At Light Reading's Big Communications Event in Austin, Texas, Global Capacity's VP of Marketing Mary Stanhope talks about how the demand for bandwidth is changing the way service providers deliver broadband services.
    Women in Comms Introduction Videos
    BT VP: Women Should Fill Security Talent Gap
    7|5|17   |   6:00   |   (2) comments

    By 2020 there will be six security jobs for every qualified worker, and Kate Kuehn, vice president of Security for BT in the Americas, says BT wants to encourage women to fill the shortage in jobs.
    Women in Comms Introduction Videos
    Intel Ushers in the Revolutionary 5G Era
    6|28|17   |   5:00   |   (1) comment

    5G will bring job opportunities for women in telco and IT, as well as a whole new era of communications for consumers and industries of all kinds, says Caroline Chan, vice president and general manager of the 5G Infrastructure Division at Intel.
    Women in Comms Introduction Videos
    Infinera's Sales Director Paints Tech's Big Picture
    6|21|17   |   4:14   |   (1) comment

    Shannon Williams, Infinera's director of sales, shares how she achieves work's many balancing acts -- between her role and the broader company, today and tomorrow's tech and more.
    Women in Comms Introduction Videos
    Parallel Wireless Founder Takes the Non-Traditional Path
    6|14|17   |   3:34   |   (2) comments

    And that's made all the difference for Kaitki Agarwal, who shares her story and advice, as well as her perspective on wireless network evolutions with WiC in Austin.
    Women in Comms Introduction Videos
    Ciena Takes a Broad View of Diversity
    6|7|17   |   4:36   |   (1) comment

    Building the best team at Ciena and opening up new market opportunities means incorporating diversity of all kinds, according to its director of business development, Emmanuelle Cahane.
    Women in Comms Introduction Videos
    Boingo CMO: Why We Need More Female Leaders
    5|31|17   |   6:32   |   (1) comment

    Companies make more money when there are women in leadership, Boingo CMO Dawn Callahan says. She shares why there can never be too many women in leadership roles in the tech industry and how to increase today's numbers.