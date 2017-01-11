WiCipedia: Twitter Threats, Diversity Hires & Oracle in Hot Seat

This week in our WiCipedia roundup: Female founders face Twitter harassment; Amazon needs a new opener; Oracle has lawsuit battle ahead; and more.
It seems every angle of gender discrimination has been chewed over again and again, but an article in Forbes made a refreshing point: Who do you want to make money for? Because that's what it all comes down to, right? One female tech accelerator CEO said, "Who owns companies? You get teams who roll in with a woman, and I'm like, 'great, how much [of the company] does she own?'" She continued that while companies may appear inclusive, the women representing the companies are often just for show and have very little actual stake in the company. The article focuses on raising capital for entrepreneurs, but this can really apply to anyone working in any position. (See Women Who Tech Gives $85K to Female-Led VR & AI Startups and The Power of Women-Owned Businesses.)
Women who have an online presence are no strangers to harassment. And often, harassers hiding behind screens feel they have nothing to lose. Not so in the case of Xyla Foxlin, a 20-year-old startup founder and college student who received rape threats and other terrifying harassment, including her home address broadcasted. Business Insider reports that while her first attempts to shut down her stalker via
Twitter and the police failed (neither took the threats seriously), Foxlin was able file a subpoena, use her women-in-tech network to track down the attacker's personal info via Twitter and locate the owner of the account. Now here's the big surprise: The account belonged to a woman in the same robotics program as Foxlin. The author of the article writes, "'It was two months of not knowing who to trust,' Foxlin said. 'It's incredibly emotionally draining and time consuming to pursue it. But being silent and bottling it up makes it worse.' Although Business Insider saw about a dozen tweets and DMs sent by the harasser, most of them are too explicit to share." This isn't the first incident of Twitter endangering women in tech by not taking complaints seriously, unfortunately. (See WiCipedia: 'Build Up, Never Tear Down'.)
Xyla Foxlin's Microsoft Surface Commercial(Source: YouTube)
Oracle Corp. (Nasdaq: ORCL) is the latest tech company under fire for wage discrimination. USA Today says that the company is being hit with a lawsuit representing all women who have worked there since 2013. The article states, "The case alleges that Oracle's actions towards its female employees are 'immoral, unethical, oppressive, unscrupulous, and offensive.'... According to the Labor Department, 1,207 women work at Oracle in the same product development class as the women filing the suit." In other words, the number isn't listed, but if Oracle loses the case, they're going to owe a boatload of money. Though Oracle has attempted to level the playing field recently by upping its ratio of female board members, offering unconscious bias training and committing to a diversity effort, it all comes down to the moolah. (See Google Shares Gender-Blind Pay Policies and US Sues Oracle for Pay, Hiring Discrimination.)
Amazon had a particularly embarrassing email backfire to a potential new hire recently, The Register explains. An
Amazon Web Services Inc. recruiter sent a female software engineer an email with the subject line "Diversity HIRE :: JOB :: Software Engineer @ Amazon," encouraging her to apply for the position. As The Register put it, "It may as well have started with: 'Dear token minority...' " In a statement, Amazon praised itself for its commitment to diversity measures and high pay, but did not address the email subject line. You can see the full statement here. (See 40% of Minority Tech Engineers Report Experiencing Bias.)
