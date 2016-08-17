WiCipedia: The Case for Grit, Don't Call It Quits & Lawless Politics

This week in our WiCipedia roundup: What does it take to be a woman in tech?; How much do you need to make to live in a top tech city?; Why should young women enter politics? We've got answers.

Jane Miceli, co-founder of Girl Develop It, says women in tech need one thing to be successful in STEM, and it's not a college education -- it's grit. Idaho Stateman interviewed the women in tech pioneer about her stance on sexism in the workplace, implicit bias and how to be successful in a world that isn't rooting for you to succeed. The ex-HP engineer of Boise has encountered plenty of setbacks in her career, including an unsupportive boss who told her to stop talking about women in tech because "You don't want to get labeled as one of those people." She also got flack for starting an organization for girls in tech, particularly from men who didn't recognize the gender bias and wanted an exclusive group of their own. Though Miceli doesn't claim to have all the answers about how to create a more equitable environment for girls in STEM just yet, she always tells girls interested in the field one thing: "It's hard. It doesn't make a lot of sense. But you are going to power through." (See Why Diversity of Geeks in Tech Matters.)

While it takes grit to be a woman in tech wherever you're located, it gets even rougher when the top salary you're pulling in is all going to your landlord. Recently, Statista broke down just how much it costs to live in major tech cities around the world. Surprise surprise, San Francisco comes in at number one, with a single tenant requiring more than $86,000 per year to afford rent. New York City is only a few thousand behind at $82,600, then there's a sharp drop with the next most-expensive cities topping out in the $60,000s. Those high-level tech salaries make more sense when your job requires you to live in an inflated housing bubble, don't they? Check out the full graph of rents in tech cities below. How Does Your City Stack Up?

The Seattle Times reported this week that Melinda Gates nearly left her position at Microsoft Corp. (Nasdaq: MSFT) in the early days due to being one of the only women in the office. In the late 80s when Gates started at the mega-company, "she loved the work but not the acerbic, male-dominated culture. 'I almost left because of that,' she recalled. But she found that by treating people well, she was able to create one of the most sought-after groups within the young company." Now, Gates is at the top of her game and not slowing down a bit. While still dedicated to her lifelong pursuit of helping women and children in developing countries, she's also all hands on deck in Pivotal Ventures, her under-the-radar organization which is currently focusing on increasing paid time off for maternity. Just think what would have happened if Gates had called it quits at Microsoft! (See WiCipedia: Hiding Gender to Slip By vs. Flaunting It to Flourish and WiCipedia: Rise of the Female CDO & Adidas Flip Flops.)