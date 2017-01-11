& cplSiteName &

WiCipedia: Podcasts, Charity Tech & Micro-Aggressions

Eryn Leavens
8/11/2017
50%
50%

This week in our WiCipedia roundup: A guide to podcasts by and for women; college women in STEM experience gender exclusion; harassment in tech is the norm in Oz/NZ; and more.

Interested in joining Women in Comms on our mission to champion change, empower women and redress the gender imbalance in the comms industry? Visit WiC online and get in touch to learn more about how you can become a member!

  • Podcasts are the entertainment du jour, and finding awesome podcasts by and for women is always exciting. Salon compiled a list of nine podcasts by and for women in business and tech, and the offerings are worth browsing, as there's really something for every woman. If you're a black female entrepreneur, check out Side Hustle Pro, and if you're a mom who's tackling the business world, listen to Brilliant Business Moms. If you want to figure out your finances, learn how to overcome challenges or just listen to interviews with kick-ass and cutting-edge women, tune in. (See WiCipedia: 50 to Watch & the 'Sheryl Sandberg of Mexico' and Tech Leaders: Gender Diversity Could Add Billions to Economy.)

    Podcasting Is the New Black
    (Source: Salon)
    (Source: Salon)

  • We've been hearing non-stop about the sexism that women in tech face, and it turns out it starts early. USA Today reports that young women in college who are studying STEM experience harassment both in classes and during internships at an alarming rate. One computer science major at Tufts said this about her experience of harassment: "It makes me scared for people like me -- fresh out of college, going into the workplace and not feeling that they can be themselves for a lot of reasons, but also because it affects productivity. I see myself not being able to contribute in meetings because of all of this, whether it's being worried about sexism or being harassed in the workplace." Other students mentioned "micro-aggressions," such as being assigned less desirable projects than male counterparts. Yet it's not just men perpetrating bad behavior; an article in The Atlantic states that women bullying other women in the workplace is yet another major issue to contend with. (See Ovum: Women Poised to Close Tech Skills Gap, Google Fires Engineer Over Gender Manifesto and WiCipedia: The Cool Tech Girl & Rallycross Racing.)

  • Charity tech is not a subsector that we hear much about, but it's going strong, and it's dominated by women. An interview with several women in tech on UK-site Third Sector, which focuses on non-profit news, says that "68 per cent of the total third sector workforce is female." While this is in stark contrast to the surrounding tech world, and the industry is indeed more welcoming to women, it's not as if the charity tech bubble got off scot-free. Interim IT director at Scope, Avril Chester, said that she found "the not-for-profit sector to be one of the most engaging and accepting sectors for women in technology." Yet she also stated, "Sadly you will in your career face barriers and, though their frequency is getting less, don't expect plain sailing... Just because the environment you are in is short-sighted and not ready for your talents, try not to take it personally. Focus on what you are good at and your confidence will grow naturally." (See WiCipedia: Faulty Feminism, Worthy Women & Peculiar Perks.)

  • LearnVest analyzed two studies and found that -- surprise, surprise -- working moms have it harder than working dads. In an article titled "If Men Did More Housework, Women Could Get Ahead at the Office," the author summarized that while 16% of working dads find it difficult to advance in their careers because of their home life, a whopping 51% of working moms encounter hurdles. This disparity is generally due to the time and energy expected of women vs. men when raising a family and taking care of a home. The article continues, "This, in turn, contributes to the wage gap: A 10% reduction in a woman's personal time reduces her participation in jobs that require longer working hours by 14 percentage points -- and bumps up the gender wage gap by 11 percentage points, the NBER [study] found." So guys, time to clean the house and get dinner on the table, before the breadwinner comes home. (See WiCipedia: 'Persona Non Grata' Tech Moms & the Refugee STEM Pilot, WiCipedia: After-School Coding, Salary Probing & Pro-Parenthood Companies and WiCipedia: LL Awards, Tech Mom Returnships & How The Post Gets the Ladies.)

  • The recent explosion in tech-related sexual harassment cases isn't solely relegated to Silicon Valley; The land down under has also been taking a hit. An article in The Sydney Morning Herald titled "Blow jobs for investment: Sexual harassment claims spiral in tech industry" graphically chronicles the experiences of Australian female entrepreneurs encountering men who expect sexual favors in exchange for funding. Entrepreneur Atlanta Daniel says "there is a culture of ignoring sexual harassment [in tech]. I'm burnt out on apologies. I want actions." And over in New Zealand, a new national campaign has been launched to make tech more accessible to girls at a young age, TVNZ reports. Tech is very genderized in the Land of Sheep. As NZ Tech national director Andrea Hancox put it, "Technology is kind of like a boys topic, 'why would girls be interested?' It's really that simple." (See WiCipedia: Pinkification of Tech & Australia's Diversity Endeavor and WiCipedia: From New Zealand to the Silicon Prairie & Beyond.)

    — Eryn Leavens, Special Features & Copy Editor, Light Reading

    (0)  | 
    Comment  | 
    Print  | 
    • Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
    Women in Comms Audio
    Archived Audio
    Twitter Feed
    Women's Watercooler
    Discussion Boards
    May 9, 2017 11:13:04 AM
    UN Women HeForShe
    spc_Dunphy
    April 27, 2017 1:54:38 PM
    Do you know women in tech?
    Sarah Thomas
    March 5, 2017 12:08:01 PM
    Swedish Mansplaining
    ErynLeavens
    March 3, 2017 3:24:50 PM
    Women's History Month
    Sarah Thomas
    February 24, 2017 12:15:59 PM
    The career-break penalty
    Sarah Thomas
    February 17, 2017 10:25:33 AM
    Risk taking differences
    Sarah Thomas
    February 17, 2017 9:51:21 AM
    Upcoming WiC Events!
    Sarah Thomas
    January 11, 2017 12:47:08 PM
    Chatbots: a big opp for women?
    Sarah Thomas
    Contribute Here
    Upcoming Live Events
    September 28, 2017, Denver, CO
    November 1, 2017, The Royal Garden Hotel
    All Upcoming Live Events
    Women in Comms Poll
    WOMEN IN COMMS: SHARE YOUR STORY WITH US
    WiC wants to hear your stories, experiences and impressions of the comms industry.

     Take our short survey here!
    Infographics
    AppDynamics highlights the tech segments where women are the most prevalent and showcases a few making a big difference in their field.
    Women in Comms Video
    Women in Comms Introduction Videos
    Fujitsu's Women Band Together to Help Girls Do STEM
    8|2|17   |   9:35   |   (1) comment

    Supporting women both inside and outside of Fujitsu is a top priority of the telecom vendor. Yanbing Li, Fujitsu Network Communication's director of System Software Development & Delivery, shares why it's important, but why there's still a long road ahead.
    Women in Comms Introduction Videos
    AT&T's Tech President Preps Workforce for the Future
    7|26|17   |   5:47   |   (10) comments

    AT&T is focused on the software-defined network of the future and is reskilling its workforce to get ready too, according to AT&T's President of Technology Development Melissa Arnoldi.
    Women in Comms Introduction Videos
    Cisco: Mentoring Critical to Attract & Retain Women
    7|19|17   |   6:40   |   (1) comment

    Liz Centoni, senior vice president and general manager of Cisco's Computing System Product Group, shares why mentoring in all its forms is important for women and what Cisco is doing that's made a difference for women in tech.
    Women in Comms Introduction Videos
    Verizon VP Talks Network, Career Planning
    7|12|17   |   4:49   |   (0) comments

    Heidi Hemmer, vice president of Technology, Strategy & Planning at Verizon, shares how bold bets and the future of tech define her career.
    LRTV Interviews
    Global Capacity: Bandwidth Demand Driving Ethernet Growth
    7|6|17   |   6:37   |   (0) comments

    At Light Reading's Big Communications Event in Austin, Texas, Global Capacity's VP of Marketing Mary Stanhope talks about how the demand for bandwidth is changing the way service providers deliver broadband services.
    Women in Comms Introduction Videos
    BT VP: Women Should Fill Security Talent Gap
    7|5|17   |   6:00   |   (2) comments

    By 2020 there will be six security jobs for every qualified worker, and Kate Kuehn, vice president of Security for BT in the Americas, says BT wants to encourage women to fill the shortage in jobs.
    Women in Comms Introduction Videos
    Intel Ushers in the Revolutionary 5G Era
    6|28|17   |   5:00   |   (1) comment

    5G will bring job opportunities for women in telco and IT, as well as a whole new era of communications for consumers and industries of all kinds, says Caroline Chan, vice president and general manager of the 5G Infrastructure Division at Intel.
    Women in Comms Introduction Videos
    Infinera's Sales Director Paints Tech's Big Picture
    6|21|17   |   4:14   |   (1) comment

    Shannon Williams, Infinera's director of sales, shares how she achieves work's many balancing acts -- between her role and the broader company, today and tomorrow's tech and more.
    Women in Comms Introduction Videos
    Parallel Wireless Founder Takes the Non-Traditional Path
    6|14|17   |   3:34   |   (2) comments

    And that's made all the difference for Kaitki Agarwal, who shares her story and advice, as well as her perspective on wireless network evolutions with WiC in Austin.
    Women in Comms Introduction Videos
    Ciena Takes a Broad View of Diversity
    6|7|17   |   4:36   |   (1) comment

    Building the best team at Ciena and opening up new market opportunities means incorporating diversity of all kinds, according to its director of business development, Emmanuelle Cahane.
    Women in Comms Introduction Videos
    Boingo CMO: Why We Need More Female Leaders
    5|31|17   |   6:32   |   (1) comment

    Companies make more money when there are women in leadership, Boingo CMO Dawn Callahan says. She shares why there can never be too many women in leadership roles in the tech industry and how to increase today's numbers.
    LRTV Documentaries
    Yvette Kanouff Shares Cisco's Automation Equation
    5|31|17   |     |   (1) comment

    Yvette Kanouff, senior vice president and general manager of the service provider business at Cisco, tells BCE attendees how the vendor is helping operators and enterprises automate their networks to be simpler, faster, scalable and self-healing.