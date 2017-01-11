WiCipedia: Pao Resets; Fowler Goes Supreme

Login 50% 50% Sarah Thomas,

User Rank: Blogger

8/25/2017 | 12:29:26 PM

Uber CEO search



In even more Uber news, the company is meeting today to hopefully finalize its CEO search wtih GE CEO Jeff Immelt and one other candidate presenting their visions for the company. I think many are still hoping HP CEO Meg Whitman will change her mind and consider the CEO slot too though... As always, stay tuned...