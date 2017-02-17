WiCipedia: Momism, Lead With Values & Demand Equality

This week in our WiCipedia roundup: 'Momism' puts mothers at a disadvantage; lead with values when opening shop; telecom industry comes in last for diversity; and more.

Over in Dallas at the AT&T Summit, Light Reading's Kelsey Ziser spoke with Anne Chow, president of national business AT&T Business, about her biggest piece of professional advice. Chow said women can be their own self-limiters and worst enemies (i.e., get out of your own way!). She also said to be your authentic self and that women should remember it's never too late to "dream anything, create anything, do anything and be anything." Truly advice to live by. (See AT&T's Chow: Work-Life Balance Is Bogus.)

— Eryn Leavens, Special Features & Copy Editor, Light Reading