& cplSiteName &

WiCipedia: Herstory, Apple Diversity Stagnates & Queen Bees

Eryn Leavens
11/17/2017
50%
50%

This week in our WiCipedia roundup: Apple's diversity efforts fall flat; Uber under fire again for not protecting passengers; women in tech in China break glass ceiling; and more.

Interested in joining Women in Comms on our mission to champion change, empower women and redress the gender imbalance in the comms industry? Visit WiC online and get in touch to learn more about how you can become a member!

  • It seems as though women in tech in China are leagues ahead of their female counterparts in North America, and they've gotten there without much fanfare. An article in The Atlantic about women in C-suite China was adapted from the book A Uterus Is a Feature, Not a Bug: The Working Woman's Guide to Overthrowing the Patriarchy by Sarah Lacy. Lacy writes that in the US, only 54% of companies have women working at the top level; in China, that number rises to 80%. Same with boards: In the US and UK, the percentage of company boards with women is at 34% and 39%, respectively; yet in China, it's 61%. There are a lot of reasons why this is the case, yet one stood out to us strongest: "These ... stats taken together show the rebuttal of the 'queen bee' myth in action: When enough senior women are empowered in an organization, they overwhelmingly support other women. It's the good kind of entitlement. The kind white men have in America." (See Women in Tech Leadership Declining – Survey and From Ass Kickings in China to Kicking Ass in the Valley.)

    Just a Little Light Reading
    We'll definitely be adding this book to our list! (Source: Amazon)
    We'll definitely be adding this book to our list!
    (Source: Amazon)

  • Uber is under fire again for its treatment of female passengers and drivers. CNET reports that Uber has been hit with a new lawsuit alleging "female riders ... have experienced rape, sexual assault or gender-motivated harassment at the hands of their Uber drivers." This is no small accusation, and probably not what Uber needs in the wake of its gender discrimination scandal; yet, it's not unexpected given the current political climate. Jeanne M. Christensen, a partner at law firm Wigdor LLP, which is representing the plantiffs, said, "Uber must make drastic changes to prevent another female rider from harm. As alleged, the recent #MeToo campaign has exposed the heinous acts that female riders [and drivers] have been forced to endure during Uber rides." (See WiCipedia: #MeToo Hits the Valley & WiC Goes to London and Uber Drains the Swamp, but Is It Too Deep?)

    Still Got a Ways to Go, It Seems
    Uber has a new internal slogan: 'We do the right thing. Period.' It seems like they might still be working out the kinks though. (Source: CNET)
    Uber has a new internal slogan: "We do the right thing. Period."
    It seems like they might still be working out the kinks though.
    (Source: CNET)

  • Apple Inc. (Nasdaq: AAPL) has stated in the recent past that it's on a mission to further diversify its staff, yet progress appears to be stalled. Recode explains that although the company has hired more diverse applicants -- based on both race and gender -- the overall demographic breakdown has remained mostly the same since 2016. Apple has increased the percentage of women in leadership roles, and has further stated that change takes time, especially in a company of 130,000. This has equated to a 2% increase in women at the company over the past three years. Sure doesn't sound like much, does it? (See A Vast Valley: Tech's Inexcusable Gender Gap and Apple Votes Down Diversity Proposal.)

    Apple's Work Here Is Clearly Not Done
    (Source: Recode)
    (Source: Recode)

  • Female venture capitalists (VCs) may seem like a rare breed, but a group of ten VCs are holding "office hours" for 40 female entrepreneurs at an event in San Francisco. TechCrunch says that the event will be the first of several, and each meet-up will have a different theme for the full spectrum of female founders. One of the VCs who will be at the event spoke about how the idea for office hours came about: "This is our little community to help each other out. Over the past few months, we've been talking about how we can help women in tech. We felt like one thing that could move the needle the most was just helping more women build world-changing companies. It's been done before and it can be done again, so how do we accelerate that?" If you're interested in applying to be seen at office hours, check out the details here. (See WiCipedia: Queen of Code, Female VCs & STEM Expectations.)

  • Here's an event this editor can get behind: a "Wikipedia Edit-a-Thon" focused on updating the Wikipedia (not to be confused with WiCipedia) pages of women in tech. The Cap Times says this event will be hosted by Hilary Stohs-Krause, a woman in tech herself, at the Madison, Wis., Public Library, this Saturday, November 18. Stohs-Krause has hosted a similar event before, and finds that information about women who have made an impact on tech just isn't common knowledge -- or even available -- like it is for their male counterparts: "I gave a conference talk about the history of women in computing. And doing that research was exhausting. It just wasn't accessible." Stohs-Krause also aims to teach edit-a-thon participants how to easily update Wikipedia pages so they have more control over what's out there. After all, it's called herstory for a reason. (See WiCipedia: Badasses, F Bombs & Deodorant.)

    — Eryn Leavens, Special Features & Copy Editor, Light Reading

    (0)  | 
    Comment  | 
    Print  | 
    • Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
    Women in Comms Audio
    Archived Audio
    Twitter Feed
    Women's Watercooler
    Discussion Boards
    October 24, 2017 7:10:11 AM
    Better Online Communication Makes Organization Sense
    shirawinget
    May 9, 2017 11:13:04 AM
    UN Women HeForShe
    spc_Dunphy
    April 27, 2017 1:54:38 PM
    Do you know women in tech?
    Sarah Thomas
    March 5, 2017 12:08:01 PM
    Swedish Mansplaining
    ErynLeavens
    March 3, 2017 3:24:50 PM
    Women's History Month
    Sarah Thomas
    February 24, 2017 12:15:59 PM
    The career-break penalty
    Sarah Thomas
    February 17, 2017 10:25:33 AM
    Risk taking differences
    Sarah Thomas
    February 17, 2017 9:51:21 AM
    Upcoming WiC Events!
    Sarah Thomas
    Contribute Here
    Women in Comms Poll
    WOMEN IN COMMS: SHARE YOUR STORY WITH US
    WiC wants to hear your stories, experiences and impressions of the comms industry.

     Take our short survey here!
    Infographics
    AppDynamics highlights the tech segments where women are the most prevalent and showcases a few making a big difference in their field.
    Women in Comms Video
    LRTV Interviews
    Sprint's McClendon – Building for the Future, Learning From the Past
    11|16|17   |   3:35   |   (0) comments

    NEW YORK -- Sprint's Director of Technology Innovation & Architecture - Strategy, Planning and Development, Ginger McClendon, talks about how the future of network design will evolve with the advent of 5G and distributed architectures, while explaining the importance of learning from cellular surprises of the past.
    Women in Comms Introduction Videos
    Sprint's McClendon – Trust Your Inner Voice
    11|14|17   |   04:57   |   (1) comment

    NEW YORK -- Sprint's Director of Technology Innovation & Architecture - Strategy, Planning and Development, Ginger McClendon, explains that while she's noticed more women at tech conferences, the telecom industry can still be a difficult place for women to break into and continues to have a culture of being cutthroat. McClendon discusses why listening to her inner ...
    Women in Comms Introduction Videos
    Pace of Change Is the Biggest Challenge – Sigma CTO Michel
    11|2|17   |   07:29   |   (0) comments

    LONDON -- Sigma Systems works to help CSPs become digital service providers, and that means tracking not just technology but many other trends and expectations, says CTO Catherine Michel. The biggest challenge today is doing all of that at a much faster pace than ever before.
    Women in Comms Introduction Videos
    Sprint's Stark on Stepping Out of the Comfort Zone
    10|5|17   |   4:42   |   (1) comment

    DENVER, 10/5/2017 – Jill Stark, region president of enterprise sales for Sprint, shares her approach to leading a diverse team. In addition, Stark addresses the importance of seeking out mentors, and encourages women in the communications industry to take risks and step out of their comfort zone in order to meet their career goals.
    LRTV Interviews
    Ovum's Rehak on IoT Business Cases
    9|26|17   |   04:14   |   (0) comments

    LONDON, 9/26/2017 – At the recent Digital Futures event in London, Alexandra Rehak, IoT practice head at research house Ovum, talks about the ways in which network operators could generate new revenues from IoT.
    LRTV Interviews
    How Cisco Works With UK Startups
    9|21|17   |   03:25   |   (0) comments

    LONDON, 9/21/2017 – At Ovum's Digital Futures conference, Scot Gardner, CEO of Cisco UK & Ireland, explains how the networking giant is working with UK scale-ups.
    LRTV Documentaries
    Can a Government Fund the Next Silicon Valley?
    9|12|17   |     |   (0) comments

    New York is Silicon Alley. Israel? Silicon Wadi. And in Santiago, it's Chilecon Valley. Thirty years after the end of Pinochet's dictatorship, Chile has become one of South America's most vibrant economies. For the past six years, the government has given interest-free loans of up to $40,000 to entice startups to move to Santiago. Light Reading traveled to Chile ...
    Women in Comms Introduction Videos
    VMware VP Brings Women Up With Her
    8|16|17   |   6:49   |   (1) comment

    It's an art and a science to make mentorship, inclusive leadership, diversity and promotion of high-potential women work, says Honore' LaBourdette, vice president of Global Market Development at VMware.
    Women in Comms Introduction Videos
    Fujitsu's Women Band Together to Help Girls Do STEM
    8|2|17   |   9:35   |   (1) comment

    Supporting women both inside and outside of Fujitsu is a top priority of the telecom vendor. Yanbing Li, Fujitsu Network Communication's director of System Software Development & Delivery, shares why it's important, but why there's still a long road ahead.
    Women in Comms Introduction Videos
    AT&T's Tech President Preps Workforce for the Future
    7|26|17   |   5:47   |   (10) comments

    AT&T is focused on the software-defined network of the future and is reskilling its workforce to get ready too, according to AT&T's President of Technology Development Melissa Arnoldi.
    Women in Comms Introduction Videos
    Cisco: Mentoring Critical to Attract & Retain Women
    7|19|17   |   6:40   |   (1) comment

    Liz Centoni, senior vice president and general manager of Cisco's Computing System Product Group, shares why mentoring in all its forms is important for women and what Cisco is doing that's made a difference for women in tech.
    Women in Comms Introduction Videos
    Verizon VP Talks Network, Career Planning
    7|12|17   |   4:49   |   (0) comments

    Heidi Hemmer, vice president of Technology, Strategy & Planning at Verizon, shares how bold bets and the future of tech define her career.