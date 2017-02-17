WiCipedia: Girls Code, Valley Shame & GE's Big Plan

This week in our WiCipedia roundup: Women in tech are finally reaching the small screen; kids take over teaching; techies are starting to feel self-conscious; and more.
Sometimes, it's the students who do the teaching. EdSurge reports that at its first Fusion conference, a seven-year-old boy took the stage and pretty much won the day. Nate Butkus, an elementary student from Illinois, already has his own podcast covering STEM topics. Zaina Siyed, a 17-year-old high school student from California who runs the non-profit FemSTEM, and 16-year-old musician, motivational speaker and entrepreneur Jeremiah Jones joined Nate on stage at the conference to discuss how their "Personal circumstances, outside of the classroom, inspired them to create and work in STEM fields." The future is certainly bright for STEM. (See WiCipedia: Small Talk, Inflated Egos & the Motherboard of Cakes and A Man, a Mission & an Underwater Flashlight.)
You'll Be Hard-Pressed to Find Many Podcasters This Cute
A wide-ranging Axios poll finds that only half of women think tech will improve their lives in the future, the Independent Women's Forum summarizes. While the majority of women surveyed were positive regarding all of the tech-related questions, they always fell several points behind the male survey takers. When asked if tech would make life easier for them and their families in ten years' time, only 51% replied affirmatively, while 64% of men said it would. When asked about the fear of automation taking jobs, 58% of women were concerned whereas only 51% of men had fears of a robot takeover. (See Survey Says: Women in Comms Tell All.)
Smaller companies seem to be the most innovative, but it's the larger companies that have the ability to create the most widespread change, as evidenced by
General Electric Co. (NYSE: GE)'s plan to hire 20,000 women in STEM by 2020. Albany Business Journal reports. The three-stage plan is "to recruit more technically trained women, to retain those women after hiring and to promote women into management positions." Yet the Daily Trojan says that the STEM pipeline for women is the problem, and to create more jobs, we first need to address the issue. The USC Viterbi School of Engineering's 2017 freshman class served as a study of the trends of women in engineering today. See below for an infographic that demonstrates the issues all too clearly. (See WiCipedia: Debugging the Gap, GE's Gender Pledge & #ShePersisted.)
While a cushy tech job has often been seen as a badge of honor, it's starting to become a point of shame, according to The Guardian. With all the focus on the need for diversity in the industry lately, the onus has shifted to the "wealthy white geeks [who] go to Stanford and then waltz into a VC or tech firm," yet without much progress. Comparing tech to the Wall Street heyday and other boom-time predecessors, Danny Greg, head of technology at e-commerce startup Brandless, said, "We have this habit of highlighting and celebrating brilliant assholes like Steve Jobs and [Uber co-founder and ousted CEO] Travis Kalanick, when the reality is they are awful human beings. It reminds me of stories that came out of Wall Street in the 1980s, when sexism was part and parcel of the culture. Stories like that become public very quickly and people find out and paint tech with one brush." If you have any remaining doubts about the current landscape of tech, check out this article, also from The Guardian, about how women who report sexual harassment are seen as "troublemakers." (See Hey Men of Silicon Valley, Stop Being Creepy!)
If you've been bemoaning the lack of women in tech representation on TV, the wait is nearly over. Girls Code is a 30-minute sitcom about being a woman working in tech at an all-female company. Freeform has picked up the comedy show, which playwright and New Girl writer-producer Kim Rosenstock and Ghostbusters and Bridesmaids director Paul Feig are directing and executive producing (so you know it's going to be both relatable and fall-off-the-couch funny). While the show is still in development, Deadline describes the show as a "workplace comedy about an antisocial tech CEO and an outspoken feminist non-profit warrior who must put aside their (many) issues with each other in order to mastermind a groundbreaking, all-women tech incubator." We'll be counting down the seasons until it arrives. (See WiCipedia: Tech in Africa, Female CEOs & Bingeworthy TV and WiCipedia: Big Leagues & Small Screens Take On Gender Parity.)
LONDON -- Sigma Systems works to help CSPs become digital service providers, and that means tracking not just technology but many other trends and expectations, says CTO Catherine Michel. The biggest challenge today is doing all of that at a much faster pace than ever before.
DENVER, 10/5/2017 – Jill Stark, region president of enterprise sales for Sprint, shares her approach to leading a diverse team. In addition, Stark addresses the importance of seeking out mentors, and encourages women in the communications industry to take risks and step out of their comfort zone in order to meet their career goals.
LONDON, 9/26/2017 – At the recent Digital Futures event in London, Alexandra Rehak, IoT practice head at research house Ovum, talks about the ways in which network operators could generate new revenues from IoT.
New York is Silicon Alley. Israel? Silicon Wadi. And in Santiago, it's Chilecon Valley. Thirty years after the end of Pinochet's dictatorship, Chile has become one of South America's most vibrant economies. For the past six years, the government has given interest-free loans of up to $40,000 to entice startups to move to Santiago. Light Reading traveled to Chile ...
It's an art and a science to make mentorship, inclusive leadership, diversity and promotion of high-potential women work, says Honore' LaBourdette, vice president of Global Market Development at VMware.
Supporting women both inside and outside of Fujitsu is a top priority of the telecom vendor. Yanbing Li, Fujitsu Network Communication's director of System Software Development & Delivery, shares why it's important, but why there's still a long road ahead.
Liz Centoni, senior vice president and general manager of Cisco's Computing System Product Group, shares why mentoring in all its forms is important for women and what Cisco is doing that's made a difference for women in tech.
At Light Reading's Big Communications Event in Austin, Texas, Global Capacity's VP of Marketing Mary Stanhope talks about how the demand for bandwidth is changing the way service providers deliver broadband services.