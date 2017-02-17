WiCipedia: Cryptocurrency & a Sexism Code Word

This week in our WiC roundup: Where are the women in cryptocurrency?; female CEOs tell tales of being pushed out of tech; international telecom companies make big moves for women; and more.
The rate that women leave tech -- 45% more often than their male counterparts -- speaks volumes about unequal treatment in the industry. As a Forbes article put it, "In one survey only 27% cited family as a primary reason for leaving tech. So something is forcing women out faster than men, and if it's not biology, it's bias." In a new video, The Wall Street Journal examines what's pushing women out of tech jobs, from the perspective of female CEOs in Silicon Valley. From being mistaken for assistants for lower-level male co-workers to "culture fit" being a "code word for sexism" to mansplaining, the video makes clear that the impetus for women leaving the industry at a higher rate has very little to do with the women who are actually leaving, and much more to do with the men not taking them seriously. Rachel Cook, founder and CEO of Seeds, said, "Being discouraged from talking about the nuances of this problem has been one of the biggest hurdles to addressing it." You can watch the full video below. (See WiCipedia: Endangered Species, 'the Pao Effect' & Bad Actors and WiCipedia: Tech in Africa, Female CEOs & Bingeworthy TV.)
In international telecom news, Saudi women are getting training in telecommunications focused on sales and repair of devices, Tahawul Tech explains. More than 5,000 Saudi women have gone through training and started working in the industry, which is a major endeavor in the mostly male workforce. Women make up only 10% of workers in Saudi Arabia, according to Arab News. Over in Tokyo, a new app is being tested to help pregnant women find available seats on public transit. News18 says the Tokyo Metro and two Japanese telecom companies are working together to verify that the app "enables pregnant women to send a message -- through the Line messaging app -- to already registered users nearby who support the initiative by offering their seats." Finally, Stuff reports that Theresa Gattung, former telecom chief executive and co-founder of My Food Bag in New Zealand, is working on a new program to advocate and assist female entrepreneurs. They are currently halfway to their goal of 500 backers, who will collectively raise $1 million for the initiative. (See WiCipedia: Middle Eastern Progress & Founders Fight Exclusion, WiCipedia: From New Zealand to the Silicon Prairie & Beyond and Fujitsu Honored for Promoting Women's Success.)
We often bemoan the all-white, all-male speaker line-up at industry events. Thankfully, Twitter has set out to upend that norm at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas on January 10, 2018. The historically male event is certainly due for a shake up, CNN Money reports, as the main show's six keynote speakers are all men. Twitter, a CES sponsor, will host the "alternative" event, called #HereWeAre, and feature only high-profile women in the industry. Speakers include Recode Executive Editor Kara Swisher, NIO US CEO Padmasree Warrior and Blavity CEO Morgan DeBaun, and it will be hosted by Leslie Berland, Twitter's chief marketing officer and head of HR. The event will, of course, also be streamed on Twitter. (See WiCipedia: Gender Editors, Twitter Reform & How to Be Decent and CES 2017: WIC's Picks & What Made Us Sick.)
Blockchain is an industry that is nearly completely dominated by men, with only 5% to 7% of cryptocurrency users identifying as women, Forbes says. This is unusual. Even in the gaming industry, 42% of users are women, Statista notes. Yet as one of the industries with the highest growth trajectories, women are seriously missing out. According to Forbes, the gender inequality started at the very beginnings of cryptocurrency and blockchain: "While it is common knowledge that the tech industry has always had a lack of women, cryptocurrency seems to be male-dominated right from its roots. Its earliest adopters primarily included male PC gamers and cyberpunk community members. In fact, cryptocurrencies gained popularity through websites, forums and apps like Reddit and 4chan which are also constituted primarily of male users." The article suggests several solutions to this problem. So if you've got a thick skin and are looking for a new industry to break into, cryptocurrency may be for you. (See WiCipedia: 'Build Up, Never Tear Down'.)
What's a big taboo after a year of sexual harassment outings, pay inequality and general discrimination? Boosting the number of "eye-candy" models at tech events. Mercury News says that Bay Area companies are on thin ice (and morals) for upping their events with some hired help. The article states, "Several agencies providing models for events said a 'record number' of tech firms are quietly paying up to $200 an hour for each model hired to 'chat up' party-goers." And these aren't the product demo ladies of yesteryear. "Models come and interact with these awkward male engineers who may not be able to socialize with members of the opposite sex or bring a date." Totally believable, right?! (See WiCipedia: UK's Crackdown & a Go-Go No-Go and WiCipedia: From Topless Robots to Killer Airbags.)
LONDON, 12/4/2017 – There are skill shortages in many emerging technology areas, such as artificial intelligence, notes Carolyn Dawson, managing director of the TMT unit for KNect 365, an Informa business. Attracting and training more women to the tech field will help the industry grow faster and better explore a broader range of possibilities. Dawson heads the ...
In a digital economy, a company's success is based on its relationship with the end user and the experience that customer has in using a product or service, says Sigma Systems CTO Catherine Michel, speaking as a panelist at Light Reading's Women in Communications luncheon in London earlier this month. A male-dominated environment will miss out on key aspects of ...
DENVER -- The tech industry is a vibrant, fast-paced place to be, but the industry could benefit from institutional changes to support more diversity, says Equinix CMO Sara Baack. Recent scandals have brought to light the need for more diversity, and Baack hopes this increased visibility will be the impetus for lasting change. In leadership, Baack encourages her ...
NEW YORK -- Sprint's Director of Technology Innovation & Architecture - Strategy, Planning and Development, Ginger McClendon, talks about how the future of network design will evolve with the advent of 5G and distributed architectures, while explaining the importance of learning from cellular surprises of the past.
NEW YORK -- Sprint's Director of Technology Innovation & Architecture - Strategy, Planning and Development, Ginger McClendon, explains that while she's noticed more women at tech conferences, the telecom industry can still be a difficult place for women to break into and continues to have a culture of being cutthroat. McClendon discusses why listening to her inner ...
LONDON -- Sigma Systems works to help CSPs become digital service providers, and that means tracking not just technology but many other trends and expectations, says CTO Catherine Michel. The biggest challenge today is doing all of that at a much faster pace than ever before.
DENVER, 10/5/2017 – Jill Stark, region president of enterprise sales for Sprint, shares her approach to leading a diverse team. In addition, Stark addresses the importance of seeking out mentors, and encourages women in the communications industry to take risks and step out of their comfort zone in order to meet their career goals.
LONDON, 9/26/2017 – At the recent Digital Futures event in London, Alexandra Rehak, IoT practice head at research house Ovum, talks about the ways in which network operators could generate new revenues from IoT.
New York is Silicon Alley. Israel? Silicon Wadi. And in Santiago, it's Chilecon Valley. Thirty years after the end of Pinochet's dictatorship, Chile has become one of South America's most vibrant economies. For the past six years, the government has given interest-free loans of up to $40,000 to entice startups to move to Santiago. Light Reading traveled to Chile ...
It's an art and a science to make mentorship, inclusive leadership, diversity and promotion of high-potential women work, says Honore' LaBourdette, vice president of Global Market Development at VMware.
Supporting women both inside and outside of Fujitsu is a top priority of the telecom vendor. Yanbing Li, Fujitsu Network Communication's director of System Software Development & Delivery, shares why it's important, but why there's still a long road ahead.