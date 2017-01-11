& cplSiteName &

WiCipedia: 'Build Up, Never Tear Down'

Eryn Leavens
7/28/2017
50%
50%

This week in our WiCipedia roundup: Uber's saving grace; "boys will be boys"; gaming without prejudice; and more.

Interested in joining Women in Comms on our mission to champion change, empower women and redress the gender imbalance in the comms industry? Visit WiC online and get in touch to learn more about how you can become a member!

  • If Uber ever did need a saving grace, the time would be now. The New York Times seems to think that Bozoma Saint John might just be that savior. As Uber's new chief brand manager, Saint John definitely has some rehabbing on her plate. The NY Times writes, "Ms. Saint John knows it might seem overly calculating of Uber, which has been accused of fostering a hostile work environment for women, to hire an African-American single mother to make over its public image. She doesn't care. 'To me, there's no sense of tokenism because I know I can do the job -- I'm qualified to do the job, I can do a great job. Being present as a black woman -- just present -- is enough to help exact some of the change that is needed and some that we're looking for.'" (See Uber Drains the Swamp, but Is It Too Deep?)

    Uber's Angels
    Arianna Huffington and Bozoma Saint John
    Arianna Huffington and Bozoma Saint John

  • Non-disparagement agreements are under the spotlight this week for their part in concealing harassment situations at tech companies and venture firms. The agreements are the norm for big companies, reports The New York Times, and "have helped enable a culture of secrecy." With the incidents kept mum under law, "Harassers move on and harass again. Women have no way of knowing their history. Nor do future employers or business partners." So making the same mistake over and over again seems inevitable. Nancy E. Smith, a partner at the law firm Smith Mullin, describes the agreements as signing away your rights: "The silence sends a message: Men's jobs are more important than women's lives." (See WiCipedia: VR's 'Man-Babies' & No Watershed Moments – Yet.)

  • Anyone following the news lately should be well aware that inequality in the workplace is a constant struggle for women, and nowhere near solved -- or so you would think. A new study has found that the majority of men think that gender inequality is a thing of the past, Women's Agenda explains. The study surveyed 13,331 adults about their views on gender at work, and "58% of US male respondents said all obstacles had been eliminated, while 38% said that only certain barriers still existed." While this isn't an overwhelming majority, it's the opposite of the results collected from female survey takers, who came in at 36% and 60%, respectively. You can see the full results of the SurveyMonkey study over at Fortune. (See Equal Pay Day: Time to Get Paychecks in Check.)

    Divided We Survey

  • While the women who have come out recently to tell their tales of injustice at the hands of tech companies and VCs have generally received support from their communities at large, not everyone is quite so empathetic. USA Today published an article outing men in tech who still believe in the "boys will be boys" mantra, and who don't think men who harass women should have to pay for their mistakes with their careers. Michael Petraeus, a startup entrepreneur, says, "Should [startup investor and sexual harasser] Dave McClure pay for his mistakes? Most likely yes. Should he have to step down into the shadows of the company he made? Hell no. I don't understand why a guy, who is an otherwise great businessman who helped over a thousand companies around the world, should have his professional life erased simply because he likes to sleep around." Maybe these guys need to read Entrepreneur's list of "7 Ways Silicon Valley Could Transform Its Toxic Culture," number one of which is "Get rid of bad apples." (See Hey Men of Silicon Valley, Stop Being Creepy!)

  • The video game industry does not have a reputation for being welcoming or accepting of women, but one company is setting out to change things. The New York Times recently profiled video game streaming platform channel Misscliks about its anti-harassment and anti-sexism code of conduct. "The channel's mission is to be a diverse space where underrepresented gamers can feel safe from harassment and bullying," the article says, which isn't to say that inappropriate comments don't pop up, but unlike other gaming venues, there are repercussions for that unwanted behavior on Misscliks. The company, which is under the umbrella company Twitch and owned by Amazon.com Inc. (Nasdaq: AMZN), is the first of its kind in the video game space and is run by women. Its motto is one that we wish all tech companies would embrace: "Build up, never tear down." (See WiCipedia: Gaming the System, Bros Not Wanted & Be the Next Jane Bond and WiCipedia: The Women Helping Women Edition.)

    — Eryn Leavens, Special Features & Copy Editor, Light Reading

    (0)  | 
    Comment  | 
    Print  | 
    • Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
    Women in Comms Audio
    Archived Audio
    Twitter Feed
    Women's Watercooler
    Discussion Boards
    May 9, 2017 11:13:04 AM
    UN Women HeForShe
    spc_Dunphy
    April 27, 2017 1:54:38 PM
    Do you know women in tech?
    Sarah Thomas
    March 5, 2017 12:08:01 PM
    Swedish Mansplaining
    ErynLeavens
    March 3, 2017 3:24:50 PM
    Women's History Month
    Sarah Thomas
    February 24, 2017 12:15:59 PM
    The career-break penalty
    Sarah Thomas
    February 17, 2017 10:25:33 AM
    Risk taking differences
    Sarah Thomas
    February 17, 2017 9:51:21 AM
    Upcoming WiC Events!
    Sarah Thomas
    January 11, 2017 12:47:08 PM
    Chatbots: a big opp for women?
    Sarah Thomas
    Contribute Here
    Upcoming Live Events
    September 28, 2017, Denver, CO
    November 1, 2017, The Royal Garden Hotel
    All Upcoming Live Events
    Women in Comms Poll
    WOMEN IN COMMS: SHARE YOUR STORY WITH US
    WiC wants to hear your stories, experiences and impressions of the comms industry.

     Take our short survey here!
    Infographics
    AppDynamics highlights the tech segments where women are the most prevalent and showcases a few making a big difference in their field.
    Women in Comms Video
    Women in Comms Introduction Videos
    AT&T's Tech President Preps Workforce for the Future
    7|26|17   |   5:47   |   (7) comments

    AT&T is focused on the software-defined network of the future and is reskilling its workforce to get ready too, according to AT&T's President of Technology Development Melissa Arnoldi.
    Women in Comms Introduction Videos
    Cisco: Mentoring Critical to Attract & Retain Women
    7|19|17   |   6:40   |   (1) comment

    Liz Centoni, senior vice president and general manager of Cisco's Computing System Product Group, shares why mentoring in all its forms is important for women and what Cisco is doing that's made a difference for women in tech.
    Women in Comms Introduction Videos
    Verizon VP Talks Network, Career Planning
    7|12|17   |   4:49   |   (0) comments

    Heidi Hemmer, vice president of Technology, Strategy & Planning at Verizon, shares how bold bets and the future of tech define her career.
    LRTV Interviews
    Global Capacity: Bandwidth Demand Driving Ethernet Growth
    7|6|17   |   6:37   |   (0) comments

    At Light Reading's Big Communications Event in Austin, Texas, Global Capacity's VP of Marketing Mary Stanhope talks about how the demand for bandwidth is changing the way service providers deliver broadband services.
    Women in Comms Introduction Videos
    BT VP: Women Should Fill Security Talent Gap
    7|5|17   |   6:00   |   (2) comments

    By 2020 there will be six security jobs for every qualified worker, and Kate Kuehn, vice president of Security for BT in the Americas, says BT wants to encourage women to fill the shortage in jobs.
    Women in Comms Introduction Videos
    Intel Ushers in the Revolutionary 5G Era
    6|28|17   |   5:00   |   (1) comment

    5G will bring job opportunities for women in telco and IT, as well as a whole new era of communications for consumers and industries of all kinds, says Caroline Chan, vice president and general manager of the 5G Infrastructure Division at Intel.
    Women in Comms Introduction Videos
    Infinera's Sales Director Paints Tech's Big Picture
    6|21|17   |   4:14   |   (1) comment

    Shannon Williams, Infinera's director of sales, shares how she achieves work's many balancing acts -- between her role and the broader company, today and tomorrow's tech and more.
    Women in Comms Introduction Videos
    Parallel Wireless Founder Takes the Non-Traditional Path
    6|14|17   |   3:34   |   (2) comments

    And that's made all the difference for Kaitki Agarwal, who shares her story and advice, as well as her perspective on wireless network evolutions with WiC in Austin.
    Women in Comms Introduction Videos
    Ciena Takes a Broad View of Diversity
    6|7|17   |   4:36   |   (1) comment

    Building the best team at Ciena and opening up new market opportunities means incorporating diversity of all kinds, according to its director of business development, Emmanuelle Cahane.
    Women in Comms Introduction Videos
    Boingo CMO: Why We Need More Female Leaders
    5|31|17   |   6:32   |   (1) comment

    Companies make more money when there are women in leadership, Boingo CMO Dawn Callahan says. She shares why there can never be too many women in leadership roles in the tech industry and how to increase today's numbers.
    LRTV Documentaries
    Yvette Kanouff Shares Cisco's Automation Equation
    5|31|17   |     |   (1) comment

    Yvette Kanouff, senior vice president and general manager of the service provider business at Cisco, tells BCE attendees how the vendor is helping operators and enterprises automate their networks to be simpler, faster, scalable and self-healing.
    LRTV Documentaries
    BCE 2017: Intel's Take on Network Transformation
    5|24|17   |     |   (0) comments

    In this BCE 2017 keynote, Lynn Comp discusses Intel's vision for areas such as analytics, automation and service assurance. For more videos and BCE coverage, see http://www.lightreading.com/bce.asp.