WiCipedia: Badasses, F Bombs & Deodorant

Eryn Leavens
1/13/2017
This week in our WiCipedia roundup: Secret's "Pitch" commercial advocates for female tech founders; Finnish girls are rejecting STEM; Bad Bitch cards replace your average deck; and more.

Women in Comms will be hosting its first networking breakfast and panel discussion on Wednesday, March 22, in Denver, Colo., ahead of day two of the Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies conference. Visit WIC online to learn more and join us!

  • A forthcoming study by Microsoft Corp. (Nasdaq: MSFT) reports that girls in Finland are less interested in pursuing math and science than in other countries, Uutiset says. The study surveyed 9,500 girls from nine European countries between the ages of 11 and 18. In Finland, roughly one third of girls who were surveyed said they would pursue STEM as a career choice, though roughly two-thirds saw the field as important. Interest levels dropped off for the Finnish girls at around age 11. These rates are somewhat lower than in other European countries. The full study will be released in February, and we hope to have more data about the cause of the lack of interest in STEM at that time. (See WiCipedia: Icelandic Inequality, Diminishing WiT & Presidential Impact.)

  • Secret deodorant's new commercial is a solid endorsement for female startup founders. "Pitch" is a lighthearted portrayal of two founders on an elevator ride up to an investment meeting, psyching each other up for the sexism and doubt that they expect to face from the men with whom they are meeting. Mashable reports that the ad "illuminates the worries and preparation women asserting their tech talents have to go through to prove their value in 'the boys' club.'" Women in Comms gives kudos to Secret for portraying an all-too-common occurrence in the lives of women in tech in an ambitious and confident manner. Watch the full 30-second video below. (See WiCipedia: The Women Helping Women Edition and WiCipedia: Girl Bosses, Returnships & 'Women Don't Require Fixing'.)

  • In Silicon Valley news, Facebook is under fire (again) for its failed diversity recruiting efforts. Bloomberg reports that Facebook's hiring processes aren't doing much to increase the amount of diverse candidates at the social media giant, mostly because of the senior-level, "risk-averse" white men who make the final hiring calls. Though the mega-company may present as making a diversifying effort, the proof just isn't in the pudding. In other Valley news, Ellen Pao, former Reddit CEO and famed venture capitalist of the gender discrimination lawsuit, reentered the VC world to join the Kapor Center for Social Impact. At Kapor, Pao will be an investor and diversity advocate at the Oakland, Calif.-based company that focuses on solving "problems for under-served people," Reuters reports. (See Ellen Pao Returns to VC to Tackle Tech Diversity and What Facebook's Recruiting Woes Tell Us.)

  • Tired of that plain old deck of cards you have hidden away somewhere? You may just need a Bad Bitch deck. Inspired by notable women in history who have rocked the boat, this new card collection features an illustration of a feminist on one side and a description of her accomplishments and contributions on the other. The ladies run the gamut from music (Rihanna, Madonna and Beyoncé) to politics (Hillary Clinton and Ruth Bader Ginsburg) to even a few tech luminaries (Sheryl Sandberg and Grace Hopper). Even better, you can nominate your favorite badass woman for inclusion on a future card. The best news of all? The Bad Bitch Card Collection donates 50% of its profits to Vital Voices and Girls Inc. (See WiCipedia: Woman Cards & Bitch Switches and WiCipedia: Grace Hopper Promotes Diversity, Girl Scouts Code & How to Thrive.)

    A Small Selection of the Baddest of Them

  • Last week we talked about the new influx of co-working spaces created solely for women who are killing it in male-dominated fields. This week we learned from GeekWire about Seattle's F Bomb Breakfast Club, where female founders and entrepreneurs meet for breakfast the first Friday of every month. F Bomb is the edible brainchild of lawyer and entrepreneur Megan McNally, who concocted the idea during Seattle Startup Week when she was looking to connect with other women. McNally argues that it's important for women to have a space to commiserate, plan and drop F bombs together without men. "I literally just want to create space for badass women to come together, be able to cuss and cavort and support each other. I think that peer support piece is absolutely incredible. To hear each others' ideas, to be validated. To have other women in the circle say 'Hey, I faced that same challenge, here's a couple of the ways that I got over it,' " McNally states. (See WiCipedia: Male Allies, Co-Working Spaces & Automation .)

    — Eryn Leavens, Special Features & Copy Editor, Light Reading

